Mendocino County, CA

The Mendocino Voice

California and Mendocino County celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/22 — Today marks the fourth year that California has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and we’ve published the statement from the Governor’s Office below. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a recognized holiday in Mendocino County, first recognized as by the Board of Supervisors as a regular ongoing holiday in 2019, as well as in many local jurisdictions across the state and country. This year, for the second year in a row, the day is also a federal holiday, recognized with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Willits, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Santa Rosa: Five years later

I moved up to the North Bay on Jan. 1, 2017, and the first thing I remember is how it was raining like crazy. My garage and backyard both flooded, and I kept apologizing to my family “I’m sorry! I’m pretty sure it doesn’t rain this much all the time! We’ll dry out soon!” It did dry out, the kids started school, and they LOVED it! It felt like we’d made the right move and this was gonna be a great new town. Then it was Oct. 8. It was unnaturally hot, and then the winds kicked up. I told my husband that it felt like something was wrong, something was gonna happen and it wouldn’t end well. Everyone went to bed, but I stayed up to make sure I could hear any limbs breaking off the trees. Then that night did go wrong: horribly, terribly, unbelievably wrong. My experience for the rest of the night was sounds. It was sirens. My house is next to the 101 freeway, and it was nonstop emergency vehicles, sirens and horns. Then it was explosions – propane tanks, gas cans, and what I later found out were vehicles. Then it was gunshots. It was a gun shop located less than a mile away from my house on fire and all the ammunition going off. As the winds died down, my neighborhood was eerily still – I never lost power, never lost the internet, but less than 2 miles away from me whole neighborhoods, entire collections of family heirlooms, and small businesses were going up in flames.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
theava.com

240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg

Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Witness Describes Ultralight Emergency Landing on Hwy 101

Yesterday, about 11:45 a.m., a pilot navigated his ultralight onto Hwy 101 between Laytonville and Leggett in an emergency landing. I witnessed this ultralight flying low and slow in the valley above 101 heading south, at near the entrance of bell springs…it made a quick u turn then headed north and made an emergency landing about a mile north…[A]fter arriving on scene it appeared that the pilot was ok [due] to the condition of the aircraft/cockpit yet there was no one on scene…
LAYTONVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking & Unlawful Firearm Possession

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “In June of 2022, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a male subject who resided in both Santa Rosa and Lake County. During the investigation, Narcotics Detective identified Andreas Guzman-Loya (a 25-year-old male), as selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the City of Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas. Guzman-Loya resides in the 1400-block of S. Wright Rd in Santa Rosa and in the 3200-block of 12th St in Clearlake. Detectives identified a third residence that Guzman-Loya was utilizing to aid in his drug trafficking organization, 2700-block of Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa.On Monday, September 26th, 2022, at 9:40 am, detectives and officers from SRPD contacted Guzman-Loya during a traffic stop on Mark West Springs and Old Redwood Highway, in Santa Rosa. Guzman-Loya was accompanied by his wife and small child and a second male subject inside the vehicle. All subjects were detained, and three subsequent search warrants were served at Guzman-Loya’s known residences.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire

Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa.    As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire.    They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it.    A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday.  The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
HOPLAND, CA

