The Mendocino Voice
California and Mendocino County celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/22 — Today marks the fourth year that California has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and we’ve published the statement from the Governor’s Office below. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a recognized holiday in Mendocino County, first recognized as by the Board of Supervisors as a regular ongoing holiday in 2019, as well as in many local jurisdictions across the state and country. This year, for the second year in a row, the day is also a federal holiday, recognized with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
Bay Area Cattlemens Steakhouse will close Santa Rosa restaurant by end of year
"Many of them came as kids and now bring their families."
sonomacountygazette.com
Santa Rosa: Five years later
I moved up to the North Bay on Jan. 1, 2017, and the first thing I remember is how it was raining like crazy. My garage and backyard both flooded, and I kept apologizing to my family “I’m sorry! I’m pretty sure it doesn’t rain this much all the time! We’ll dry out soon!” It did dry out, the kids started school, and they LOVED it! It felt like we’d made the right move and this was gonna be a great new town. Then it was Oct. 8. It was unnaturally hot, and then the winds kicked up. I told my husband that it felt like something was wrong, something was gonna happen and it wouldn’t end well. Everyone went to bed, but I stayed up to make sure I could hear any limbs breaking off the trees. Then that night did go wrong: horribly, terribly, unbelievably wrong. My experience for the rest of the night was sounds. It was sirens. My house is next to the 101 freeway, and it was nonstop emergency vehicles, sirens and horns. Then it was explosions – propane tanks, gas cans, and what I later found out were vehicles. Then it was gunshots. It was a gun shop located less than a mile away from my house on fire and all the ammunition going off. As the winds died down, my neighborhood was eerily still – I never lost power, never lost the internet, but less than 2 miles away from me whole neighborhoods, entire collections of family heirlooms, and small businesses were going up in flames.
1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident in Sonoma County on Sunday evening. The officials stated that at around 7:56 p.m. the crash [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
The Mendocino Voice
The Office closes, Elk’s Drew named one of the hundred best wineries in the world, and more!
Editor’s note: We’re trying out a new feature this week covering food, drinks and more across Mendocino County. Think we missed something, want to see more, or have a new tips? Let us know what you think at [email protected]. Legendary bar and restaurant closes in Ukiah. The...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
mendofever.com
Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Santa Rosa child rapist sentenced to life in prison
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to serve life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 125 years, for raping a six-year-old girl and sexually assaulting two more girls.
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
theava.com
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
kymkemp.com
Witness Describes Ultralight Emergency Landing on Hwy 101
Yesterday, about 11:45 a.m., a pilot navigated his ultralight onto Hwy 101 between Laytonville and Leggett in an emergency landing. I witnessed this ultralight flying low and slow in the valley above 101 heading south, at near the entrance of bell springs…it made a quick u turn then headed north and made an emergency landing about a mile north…[A]fter arriving on scene it appeared that the pilot was ok [due] to the condition of the aircraft/cockpit yet there was no one on scene…
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking & Unlawful Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “In June of 2022, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a male subject who resided in both Santa Rosa and Lake County. During the investigation, Narcotics Detective identified Andreas Guzman-Loya (a 25-year-old male), as selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the City of Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas. Guzman-Loya resides in the 1400-block of S. Wright Rd in Santa Rosa and in the 3200-block of 12th St in Clearlake. Detectives identified a third residence that Guzman-Loya was utilizing to aid in his drug trafficking organization, 2700-block of Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa.On Monday, September 26th, 2022, at 9:40 am, detectives and officers from SRPD contacted Guzman-Loya during a traffic stop on Mark West Springs and Old Redwood Highway, in Santa Rosa. Guzman-Loya was accompanied by his wife and small child and a second male subject inside the vehicle. All subjects were detained, and three subsequent search warrants were served at Guzman-Loya’s known residences.
Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire
Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa. As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire. They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it. A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday. The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
mendofever.com
Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
Woman hospitalized following Santa Rosa house fire, $20,000 in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa woman was taken to a local hospital Saturday following a fire at her residence that appears to have been started by combustible materials left on top of a floor heater unit. Santa Rosa firefighters received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at about 6:30 a.m. […]
