I moved up to the North Bay on Jan. 1, 2017, and the first thing I remember is how it was raining like crazy. My garage and backyard both flooded, and I kept apologizing to my family “I’m sorry! I’m pretty sure it doesn’t rain this much all the time! We’ll dry out soon!” It did dry out, the kids started school, and they LOVED it! It felt like we’d made the right move and this was gonna be a great new town. Then it was Oct. 8. It was unnaturally hot, and then the winds kicked up. I told my husband that it felt like something was wrong, something was gonna happen and it wouldn’t end well. Everyone went to bed, but I stayed up to make sure I could hear any limbs breaking off the trees. Then that night did go wrong: horribly, terribly, unbelievably wrong. My experience for the rest of the night was sounds. It was sirens. My house is next to the 101 freeway, and it was nonstop emergency vehicles, sirens and horns. Then it was explosions – propane tanks, gas cans, and what I later found out were vehicles. Then it was gunshots. It was a gun shop located less than a mile away from my house on fire and all the ammunition going off. As the winds died down, my neighborhood was eerily still – I never lost power, never lost the internet, but less than 2 miles away from me whole neighborhoods, entire collections of family heirlooms, and small businesses were going up in flames.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO