The men and women in blue can breathe in a little easier these days at the Lewes Police Department, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. The improvement in bathroom cleaning services in the police department and other municipal buildings is thanks to the team at ServPro of Sussex County. To reward them for their hard work performed on an interim basis, mayor and city council awarded the company with a one-year contract to service the City of Lewes.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO