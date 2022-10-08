Read full article on original website
Blaze That Destroys Abandoned Structure Overnight Under Investigation: Maryland Fire Marshal
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after an abandoned structure was torched overnight in Caroline County. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Mud Mill Road home in Henderson, when the owner of the structure reported it was up in flames.
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 13 in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Sussex Highway (Route 13) in Laurel, Delaware. As a result, all lanes of northbound Sussex Highway, in the area of Shady Acres Lane, will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
WBOC
Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home
CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
Driver killed in fiery 1-vehicle crash
A Cumberland County man was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash Friday night. Darrell A. Johnson, 65, of Commercial Township, was driving a car west on Route 614/James Moore Road in the Port Norris section of Commercial Township around 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway around milepost 1.9, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
WBOC
Burglary Suspect Caught in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store. Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Police Department celebrates Faith & Blue Weekend
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department and St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church hosted a free family barbecue Oct. 10 at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Rehoboth Avenue as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. The nationwide event is a collaborative initiative designed to build...
Cape Gazette
ServPro is Lewes’ No. 1 for the No. 2 business
The men and women in blue can breathe in a little easier these days at the Lewes Police Department, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. The improvement in bathroom cleaning services in the police department and other municipal buildings is thanks to the team at ServPro of Sussex County. To reward them for their hard work performed on an interim basis, mayor and city council awarded the company with a one-year contract to service the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Lewes establishing fines for civil offenses
As a homeowner in the City of Lewes, one can technically be sent to jail for not having grass trimmed to the proper length. Seriously. Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell may have more pressing issues at hand, but the law, as it is written today, does not allow for a simple fine for such violations.
firststateupdate.com
Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Delaware Saturday Evening
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three hospital on Saturday. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm, officers with the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Perkins Street, officials said Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers determined that two subjects were shot...
Cape Gazette
SETTLEMENT ALERT
Join us in congratulating Amy Fresh from Hope Realty for her recent settlement for a beautiful townhome in Millsboro, Delaware. Amy’s constant dedication to her clients and level of professionalism, make her an important team member. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, please contact our...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
