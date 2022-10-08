ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Blaze That Destroys Abandoned Structure Overnight Under Investigation: Maryland Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after an abandoned structure was torched overnight in Caroline County. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Mud Mill Road home in Henderson, when the owner of the structure reported it was up in flames.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 13 in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Sussex Highway (Route 13) in Laurel, Delaware. As a result, all lanes of northbound Sussex Highway, in the area of Shady Acres Lane, will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.
LAUREL, DE
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released

Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Accidents
Sussex County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
Sussex County, DE
Accidents
WBOC

Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons

CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home

CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
FELTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beebe Healthcare#Fences#Traffic Accident#Warrington Road#Fire Co#Sussex County Paramedics#Delaware State Police
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery 1-vehicle crash

A Cumberland County man was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash Friday night. Darrell A. Johnson, 65, of Commercial Township, was driving a car west on Route 614/James Moore Road in the Port Norris section of Commercial Township around 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway around milepost 1.9, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Burglary Suspect Caught in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store. Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Police Department celebrates Faith & Blue Weekend

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department and St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church hosted a free family barbecue Oct. 10 at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Rehoboth Avenue as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. The nationwide event is a collaborative initiative designed to build...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

ServPro is Lewes’ No. 1 for the No. 2 business

The men and women in blue can breathe in a little easier these days at the Lewes Police Department, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. The improvement in bathroom cleaning services in the police department and other municipal buildings is thanks to the team at ServPro of Sussex County. To reward them for their hard work performed on an interim basis, mayor and city council awarded the company with a one-year contract to service the City of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes establishing fines for civil offenses

As a homeowner in the City of Lewes, one can technically be sent to jail for not having grass trimmed to the proper length. Seriously. Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell may have more pressing issues at hand, but the law, as it is written today, does not allow for a simple fine for such violations.
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Delaware Saturday Evening

Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three hospital on Saturday. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm, officers with the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Perkins Street, officials said Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers determined that two subjects were shot...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

SETTLEMENT ALERT

Join us in congratulating Amy Fresh from Hope Realty for her recent settlement for a beautiful townhome in Millsboro, Delaware. Amy’s constant dedication to her clients and level of professionalism, make her an important team member. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, please contact our...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD

SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy