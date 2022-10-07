ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

indiana105.com

Eastbound I-80/94 Entrance Ramp Closures in Hammond

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the eastbound on-ramps to Interstate 80/94 are closed at Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue in Hammond this week for roadwork. The work that began today October 10 is scheduled to continue until October 16. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Braidwood Man Killed in Will County Crash

A Will County man was killed in a single vehicle crash. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Benas Ruzga, 30, of Braidwood was pronounced dead in the 31000 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Wilmington Township around 10:05 this morning. Ruzga was involved in a single motor vehicle crash. No...
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations

JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

DUI Fines Fund New Drone Technology for Kane County Communities

At its October meeting, members of the Kane County DUI Task Force approved two funding requests for drone technology through its grant program. The North Aurora and Campton Hills police departments both applied for and received grant money to purchase the drones. The DUI Task Force is funded primarily through fines imposed on motorists charged with driving while under the influence.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
starvedrock.media

Lack of rain affecting area rivers

With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
MORRIS, IL
CBS Chicago

Owners plan to relocate Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hollywood Casino in Aurora will soon have a new home.Owner PENN Entertainment plans to build a new casino and hotel near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (Interstate 88) and adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.The casino would feature 900 slot machines, and 50 live table games.There will also be a spa, bars, and restaurants as well as meeting space. A Barstool Sportsbook is also planned for the new casino.The plan reflects a change in the law since the casino first opened in 1993. Casinos back then had to be classified as being riverboats, while landside casinos are now allowed.Construction could begin next year.A new casino is also planned to replace the Hollywood Casino Joliet. The plan there calls for a casino in the Rock Run Crossings mixed use development near the I-80/I-55 interchange.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plainfield police investigating shots fired incident

Police in Plainfield are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday afternoon in the area of Union and Corbin streets. Police say their investigation found that a gray sedan was following a white sedan near Union Street and Route 30. The gray sedan stopped and the driver left the vehicle and fired several shots at the white vehicle. Police believe the white sedan was hit, but could not verify as both vehicles fled the scene. Police say they haven't heard of anyone getting hurt in the shooting.
PLAINFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display

The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
PLAINFIELD, IL

