Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Padres eliminate Mets in do-or-die Game 3 behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start
The San Diego Padres rallied behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start, as the offense capitalized on New York Mets mistakes to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
NL Wild Card Odds: Padres vs. Mets Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets will battle it out in Game 3, with the winner heading to the divisional series. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Mets Game 3 prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Padres 7-3 in...
Phillies continue postseason push, meet Atlanta Braves in NLDS: Keys to the series
The Phillies continue their postseason march and will return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since playing these same Atlanta Braves on Sept. 25 as the National League Division Series kicks off on Tuesday. The series begins Tuesday in Atlanta, and the Phillies will see postseason play back...
San Diego Padres advance to NL Divisional series after dominating New York Mets
The San Diego Padres go into New York and put an end to the New York Mets' baseball season. On Sunday night, the Padres' season was on the line at Citi Field against the Mets for a trip to the National League Division match-up against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The...
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in the third and final game of the MLB Wild Card Series, advancing to the NLDS!. The Friars will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning on Tuesday. Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of...
Yankees could pursue Mets superstar ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, per MLB Insider
When the 2022 postseason eventually ends, the New York Yankees will turn their attention to superstar slugger Aaron Judge and what a contract extension might look like. General manager Brian Cashman indicated recently that the pot of gold has grown bigger for Judge, who made a historic bet on himself to increase his price tag exponentially.
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions
How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1
We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the...
Rams sign Matt Skura to 53-man roster, place David Edwards on IR
The merry-go-round that has been the Rams’ offensive line continues to spin as the team enters Week Six. Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that guard David Edwards has been placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. The team signed veteran center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
