San Diego, CA

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
BOSTON, MA
News 8 KFMB

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in the third and final game of the MLB Wild Card Series, advancing to the NLDS!. The Friars will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning on Tuesday. Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract

The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions

How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1

We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Rams sign Matt Skura to 53-man roster, place David Edwards on IR

The merry-go-round that has been the Rams’ offensive line continues to spin as the team enters Week Six. Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that guard David Edwards has been placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. The team signed veteran center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES, CA

