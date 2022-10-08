Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits
CINCINNATI — The UC football team offered a few scholarships to recruits visiting for the homecoming matchup against South Florida, but one stood out above the rest. Four-star 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling Park (West Virginia) is fully on the Bearcats' radar. According to ...
linknky.com
Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business
Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
WKRC
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an outdoor fire on Erlene Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Erlene Drive in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on Northland Boulevard in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Downed utility wires reported on Northland Boulevard in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
UPDATE: 3 people shot outside a Toledo high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West Kemper Road and Rose Lane in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on West Kemper Road and Rose Lane in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Rolston Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Rolston Avenue in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Joseph Road in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Joseph Road in Groesbeck. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury at East 3rd and Vine streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury at East 3rd and Vine streets in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a dumpster fire on Cedar Ridge Lane in Park Hills
PARK HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a dumpster fire on Cedar Ridge Lane in Park Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
