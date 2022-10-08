ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

linknky.com

Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business

Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an outdoor fire on Erlene Drive in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Erlene Drive in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed utility wires reported on Northland Boulevard in Springdale

CINCINNATI — Downed utility wires reported on Northland Boulevard in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SPRINGDALE, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours

Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Rolston Avenue in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Rolston Avenue in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Joseph Road in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Joseph Road in Groesbeck. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SILVERTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a dumpster fire on Cedar Ridge Lane in Park Hills

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a dumpster fire on Cedar Ridge Lane in Park Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
PARK HILLS, KY

