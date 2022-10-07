ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pink Diamond#Hong Kong#Auction
WJBF

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Gordon Highway. According to Richmond County deputies, the incident happened on the 1200 block of Gordon Highway at 2:54 P.M. on Monday. Investigators say that the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle, and the pedestrian died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single crash in Orangeburg County. Troopers say the incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, October 9, on US 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg. The driver of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marque was traveling south on US 601. […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Columbia County student charged after admitting to spraying pepper spray during homecoming dance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st. Investigators […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Bond hearing for 10 Jefferson County high school students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A bond hearing took place this morning for 10 Jefferson County High School Students.   With parents in attendance at the Jefferson County Jail, a judge set bonds for ten students allegedly involved in a brawl at Jefferson County High School. All ten students have been charged with affray and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

