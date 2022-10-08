Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle Chicks Feast On A Deer Fawn Their Mother Brought Back To The Nest
Bald eagles are one badass bird, never ceasing to amaze. Whether it’s catching a fish so big they have to swim to shore, bringing back a housecat to the nest or fighting a coyote over some food. Whatever they do, it just seems amazing. I don’t know exactly what...
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Minnesota Wolf Acting Strangely Towards People: 'Not Normal Behavior'
The wolf is displaying "little-to-no-fear" of people and was chasing and eating grasshoppers, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said.
Golden Eagle Digs Into Pronghorn’s Back, Rides Along Taking Bite After Bite
Eagles… symbols of freedom, ‘Merica, and Harley Davidson, there’s a certain elegance that’s associated with eagles, especially the bald eagle. Golden eagles in particular have been known to drag mountain goats off a cliff, used to hunt wild pigs, and have even been documented trying to fly away with small children.
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Young Deer Goes Over 50-Foot Waterfall, Just Swims Away Like Nothing Happened
This deer’s trip over a waterfall went WAY better than it did for that elk we saw tumble down a waterfall earlier this year. Incredible video footage of a deer toppling over a 50 foot waterfall and swimming away unfazed has gone viral, racking up over 3 million views over a relatively short timespan.
Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release...
Fishermen Panic When Grizzly Bear Charges Across Alaskan River Looking For A Fish
A fisherman’s nightmare. Any fisherman who’s had a good day fishing out in grizzly country has them in the back of their minds. I mean, it’s hard not to when you’ve spent the day wrestling slimy and smelly fish, getting coated in a smell that draws those massive animals right in.
trailrunnermag.com
How Hunting Season Changes My Running Cadence
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Local legend has it that the last living Dutch elm tree in the state of Vermont sits alone in the middle of a cow pasture on the east slope of the Mad River Valley. This lore doesn’t appear to be verified, but nor can I find evidence of another surviving Dutch elm. If this is indeed the last tree of its kind in all of Vermont’s 9,616 square miles, then I haven’t explored it nearly enough.
Bald Eagle Snatches Fisherman’s Catch Right Off The Hook In Alaska
Anybody that likes to fish has experienced “the one that got away.”. A fish that hits the lure hard and fights tough but ultimately never winds up in the net, hauled ashore, or pulled into the boat. Sometimes the line breaks, sometimes the hook slides out of its mouth, and sometimes a bald eagle swoops down, grabs the fish with its talons, and flies off into the wind to eat your fish.
Uniting youth with the outdoors, dogs helping deer hunters and outrageous act of cheating
The cooler weather has created good conditions for those who want to spend time archery hunting or going for small game like squirrels. For those of us hunters who have a mentor, we need to be grateful and show that person how much we appreciate them for showing us the peace and excitement that can come from the woods. However, for those who don't have family or friends to help them understand the sport, I have a story involving two tenured hunters, one from each side of the state, who are helping to connect people with the great outdoors. They have a new concept to connect families with the sport so many of us enjoy. The photo of the week involves one of the men's volunteer efforts to take others hunting.
How to Make a Pumpkin Birdfeeder this Fall
Want to start a chipmunk fight in your yard build a Pumpkin Birdfeeder. I had no idea how scrappy a chipmunk could be I have one in my yard that is not only fighting off the other chipmunks but he has a squirrel and all the birds at bay. I...
Americans find outdoor adventures rewarding
They come from all corners of the economic landscape—rich, poor, and middle class. Some are highly paid professionals, others work with their hands or behind the counter of a sports store, dishing out shotgun shells and advice. A few are young but far more are middle-aged or older—worry for...
wpgxfox28.com
The Ultimate Guide to Fishing with a Charter Boat
Originally Posted On: http://carboncatcharters.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-fishing-with-a-charter-boat/. Were you aware that around 46 million people fish each year?. If you’re reading this for the first time, it’s likely that you’ve chosen to try charter fishing. Any angler will tell you that this is most likely the ideal method for wetting a line.
Comments / 0