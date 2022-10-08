The cooler weather has created good conditions for those who want to spend time archery hunting or going for small game like squirrels. For those of us hunters who have a mentor, we need to be grateful and show that person how much we appreciate them for showing us the peace and excitement that can come from the woods. However, for those who don't have family or friends to help them understand the sport, I have a story involving two tenured hunters, one from each side of the state, who are helping to connect people with the great outdoors. They have a new concept to connect families with the sport so many of us enjoy. The photo of the week involves one of the men's volunteer efforts to take others hunting.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO