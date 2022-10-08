Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California governor's race shaping up to be 'non-event'
The midterm elections are four weeks away, but the race that's usually a big draw does not appear likely to motivate many voters this year. The contest for California governor between incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle looks like a "non-event," according to political expert Steve Swatt.
2022 California props explained: What to know before Election Day
ABC7 is breaking down what you need to know about each proposition on this year's ballot.
Proposition 29: What it means for Californians
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposition 29, one of the many propositions on the November ballot, would bring about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout the state, but how would this affect patients, clinics, and Californians in general? Dialysis treatments are for people who suffer from some kind of kidney failure. The kidneys are responsible for […]
crescentcitytimes.com
Government Pay Raises
Copyright Angry Old American, October 5th, 2022. All Rights Reserved. Del Norte County and Crescent City have no tangible industry other than “Government.” Fraudulent claims that we are a “Destination Resort Community,” and subsequent government investments to that end, have destroyed what little private industry that once remained.
SFGate
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
sonomacountygazette.com
An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center
This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
californiaglobe.com
CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs
While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
Newsom, Pacific Coast government officials pledge collaboration to combat climate change
Gov. Gavin Newsom and three other heads of Pacific Coast governments reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on climate action, made in efforts to expedite and expand a low-carbon economy. Leaders of British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California signed off a new Statement of Cooperation on Thursday to pledge making a...
SFGate
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
smobserved.com
Gas is $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is Newsom Ahead by 20 Points in the Polls?
Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden is...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KTVL
California creates task force to combat illegal cannabis, criminal organizations
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a release that Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated the creation of a task force to address illegal cannabis grows and transnational criminal organizations. "As we have been requesting for years, Siskiyou County urgently needs support and commitment...
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
Bakersfield Channel
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries
(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
California Churches Lead Lonely Crusade Against Abortion Rights Proposition 1
From the pulpit of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
California Inflation Relief program will only make inflation worse (opinion)
photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.
Here is what you need to know as California stimulus payments up to $1,050 begin to be distributed
Thanks to one-time stimulus payments the Golden State started distributing on Friday, up to 23 million Californians are likely to get tax refunds of up to $1,050. The payments, which will total $9.5 billion, are the state's largest-ever program of their sort.
Here Are 3 Big New Criminal Justice Laws In California
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law bills designed to combat racial discrimination and socioecomic disadvantages in the justice system.
Fox40
What is Prop 26? How casinos and racetracks could get into sports betting game
There will be two similar-but-different initiatives up for a vote during next month’s general election. Both have to do with sports gambling and California’s Native tribes, but down in the finer details is where things get a little confusing. While most of the attention seems to be going...
