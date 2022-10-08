ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

"Charlevoix and the Night"

An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Man Dies in Canoe Race in Benzie County

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Michigan Canoe Racing Association as the host of the race. A water rescue in Frankfort Saturday turned somber as a canoer struggled to recover during a race. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed one of their members, Nick Walton, died...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

