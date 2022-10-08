Read full article on original website
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Trump Unity Bridge joins area Republicans in Frankfort's Fall Festival Parade
The Benzie and Manistee County Republicans came together to make a strong showing in Frankfort's Fall Festival Parade on Oct. 8.
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
Two charged during Platte River patrols
Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants are due for a probable cause conference in Benzie County's 85th District Court.
