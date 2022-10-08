Read full article on original website
northernexpress.com
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Daifuku Manufacturing Opens Doors in Boyne City, Bringing New Jobs to Northern Michigan
Daifuku Manufacturing opened their doors in Boyne City Tuesday. “I think it’s really exciting. You’re looking at a brand new manufacturing facility based here in Boyne City,” Senator Wayne Schmidt says. The company has made a $26 million commitment. This plant is the manufacturing hub for airport...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Fox17
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
UpNorthLive.com
Prosecutor: Traverse City man accused of holding woman hostage in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
