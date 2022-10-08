ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Leelanau, MI

"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
PETOSKEY, MI
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
FRANKFORT, MI
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
GAYLORD, MI
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
