Read full article on original website
Related
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Man Dies in Canoe Race in Benzie County
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Michigan Canoe Racing Association as the host of the race. A water rescue in Frankfort Saturday turned somber as a canoer struggled to recover during a race. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed one of their members, Nick Walton, died...
Man dies in rough Lake Michigan waters during kayak race Up North
FRANKFORT, MI – A man died while participating in a kayaking race on Lake Michigan over the weekend. Around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, rescuers were called to Point Betsie near Frankfort for a report of a kayaker who was in the water about a quarter mile offshore, according to U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee. The subject had been in the 50-degree water for about 90 minutes before rescuers arrived on the scene. Conditions included waves of 6-7 feet.
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence
A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
Comments / 0