ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompsonville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Man Dies in Canoe Race in Benzie County

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Michigan Canoe Racing Association as the host of the race. A water rescue in Frankfort Saturday turned somber as a canoer struggled to recover during a race. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed one of their members, Nick Walton, died...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man dies in rough Lake Michigan waters during kayak race Up North

FRANKFORT, MI – A man died while participating in a kayaking race on Lake Michigan over the weekend. Around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, rescuers were called to Point Betsie near Frankfort for a report of a kayaker who was in the water about a quarter mile offshore, according to U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee. The subject had been in the 50-degree water for about 90 minutes before rescuers arrived on the scene. Conditions included waves of 6-7 feet.
FRANKFORT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Thompsonville, MI
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence

A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy