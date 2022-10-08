Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two River Theater Announces Justin Waldman As New Artistic Director
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Justin Waldman as their new Artistic Director. Waldman returns to the East Coast from San Diego after an eleven-year career at the Old Globe Theatre. “I am honored to carry on the legacy of Two River Theater as Artistic Director,” stated...
Brooklyn Rider LIVE! at the Grunin Center’s Black Box Theater
There’s a sense of intrigue inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts’ Black Box Theater this Thursday, September 29, 2022 evening as music lovers await a performance by the classical string quartet, Brooklyn Rider. The members of Brooklyn Rider — Michael Nicolas on cello, Nicholas...
Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
New Jersey Repertory Company welcomes Dee Dee Irwin as Managing Director
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch’s award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization.
Hoboken Talks: Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner, "Hoboken Whisperers" show us the streets of Hoboken through their eyes
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Join the Hoboken Historical Museum online on Thursday October 13 at 7:00pm for a very special Hoboken Talks as born 'n raised brothers from other mothers Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner walk and talk LIVE. These "Hoboken Whisperers" (don't ask - we promise they'll tell you!!) have stories to tell about every street corner. Who will they bump into? Anything can happen! Mama Johnson Field, anyone?
Middletown Arts Center And Dunbar Repertory Company Present a Staged Reading Of "Three OG's"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents the professional staged reading of the play, “Three OG’s” by Derrell Lawrence on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00pm. This is the third production of the Sweet Potato Pie Sessions Series and will be directed by Mark Antonio Henderson and read by Joseph G. Taylor.
"Dissolve" to be presented at United Solo Theatre Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Ever woken up beside a stranger? What if it was planned that way? shameless hussy productions presents the critically acclaimed one-woman show Dissolve written by Meghan Gardiner and directed by shameless hussy productions’ co-artistic director Renee Iaci. The play takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00pm as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. It runs 45 minutes and will be followed by a talkback.
MPAC presents Phillip Phillips
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips’ The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
(NEWARK, NJ) -- A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The Top Five finalists comprise two international singers Kristin Lash of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso of Mexico, and three Manhattanites: Harlem-based Allan Harris and Ekep Nkwelle (originally from Washington, DC), and Lucy Yeghiazaryan (originally from Armavir, Armenia).
Submissions Open For Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Submissions for Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open now through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters. Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX).
Ocean County Library Presents "The Pettets: A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes"
(ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Join us in honoring all generations of military veterans through story and song that highlight America’s history and heritage. The Ocean County Library presents the acclaimed singing duo The Pettets in “A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes” with performances in November at the Island Heights and Little Egg Harbor Branches.
Brook Arts Center Community Players presents "Seussical: The Musical"
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Perry Award-winning Brook Arts Center Community Players will present Seussical: The Musical at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00pm. Sunday performances are at 2:00pm. Based on works by Dr. Seuss....
Open Call for Event Hosts for JC Fridays on December 2nd
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City. JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006....
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center
It’s a gorgeous fall afternoon this Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Holmdel, NJ’s PNC Bank Arts Center. It’s the perfect setting for a free concert by singer Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives featuring stage and screen performers Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard. As we...
Team Car Wash and Play Theater present Haunted Car Wash in Westfield
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Play Theater, a performing arts program for kids in Union County, NJ is partnering with Team Car Wash, located at 215 South Avenue East in Westfield on late October weekends for a Haunted Car Wash that will provide entertainment for guests who can choose between a silly or spooky experience.
Studio Montclair presents "On the Surface"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair, Inc. presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists...
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
