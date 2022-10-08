Knoxville, TN–Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and offer medication take back for Knoxville’s older adults. On October 22, 2022, Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The resource fair will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding, and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps.

