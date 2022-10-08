ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
wkar.org

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week

Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday

A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BRIGHTON, MI

