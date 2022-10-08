Read full article on original website
See which 18 Flint-area high school football teams are holding down playoff spots
FLINT – With two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, 18 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. That’s down from 19 last week. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify for the postseason and the top 16 teams in the 8-player divisions make it. Neither of the Flint-area’s 8-player divisions are holding down playoff spots.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
wkar.org
MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
‘Can I still play football?’ Michigan middle schooler recovering from life-threatening brain injury
It's a tragedy one local family has been living firsthand since last week when a night of football turned into a life-threatening injury.
Mel Tucker Makes His Expectation Of Michigan State Fans Very Clear
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans are in a bad spot right now. The storied Big Ten program has just two wins through six games and is 0-3 in conference play. The Michigan State fan base, meanwhile, has lost all hope on the season. Tucker revealed this Monday afternoon ...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
wkar.org
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week
Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
Michigan passengers flee Amtrak train after 19-hour trip
Two Amtrak trains scheduled to run from Michigan to Chicago dealt with several issues and delays over the weekend, which made for a 19-hour trip.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
whmi.com
Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday
A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Downtown Lansing getting new event space in 2023
A new place to host weddings, conferences, charity events, trade shows and more will be coming to Lansing next year.
