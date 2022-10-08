Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Perfect weekend for annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach
Greyhounds and other sighthounds gathered the weekend of Oct. 6 in Rehoboth Beach for the annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach. This year marked the event’s 28th anniversary, and the weather couldn’t have been nicer for enjoying the beaches in Rehoboth and Dewey. There were lectures and more at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
WBOC
Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish
LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
Cape Gazette
Open House at The Henlopen this Saturday
A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth’s premier oceanfront condo building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in The Henlopen condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the north shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordon’s Pond State Park and the breakwater junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes wi-fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Lewes School in the 1920s
Students moved into Lewes Elementary School in April, paving the way for Richard A. Shields Elementary School across the street to be demolished ahead of construction of Cape Henlopen School District’s third middle school. From Savannah Road, Lewes Elementary looks very similar to the way it appeared after it opened in 1921. This photograph was made in 1922. One stark difference is the growth of two large trees in front of the school along Savannah Road. The school, which housed many grades when it opened and eventually became Lewes High School, was originally financed by Pierre S. du Pont as part of an extensive public education improvement initiative which bankrolled construction of new schools up and down the state. The building also housed the first Cape Henlopen High School classes after consolidation of the Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach special school districts in 1969.
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
Cape Gazette
MidAtlantic Outdoor School provides safe camping instruction
There’s nothing like falling asleep under the stars. However, many people worry about going camping or taking their families or friends out to a campsite because they haven’t done it before and are concerned about what could go wrong. That’s where MidAtlantic Outdoor School and its founder/owner Janna...
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth atrium dedicated to Elkins and Archibald
During a dedication event Oct. 8 that had attendees laughing and crying, CAMP Rehoboth’s atrium was dedicated in honor of co-founders Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. Elkins and Murray Archibald co-founded CAMP Rehoboth in 1991. Elkins died in 2018 from lymphoma. CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Wes Combs...
Cape Gazette
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., devoted to serving others
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., “Chuck,” 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home after a long illness surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Patt; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth DiProspero and her husband Dr. Nick DiProspero, and their three sons Peter, Andrew and John; son, Geoffrey Wagner and his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Hayden; and his stepson, R. Tate Garey and his wife Jennifer, and their two children Evelyn and Grant.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
Cape Gazette
Brian Piccolo scholar-athlete award nominations due Oct. 21
UNICO chapters around the nation are proud to be associated with perpetuating the name of Brian Piccolo. His courage in the face of serious illness has been a continuous inspiration for millions of people of all ages who are determined to achieve their goals. UNICO Delaware District 1 and the...
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
Cape Gazette
David R. Gardner, enjoyed hunting, fishing
David R. Gardner, 60, of Ellendale, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. David worked for McGee Plumbing & Heating Co. in Georgetown for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, cars, big trucks and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry R. and Bonnie L. (Shreeves)...
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Cape Gazette
Dine at The Pines or Aqua to support Harry K foundation on October 22
Come out and “Dine and Donate” to support the Harry K Foundation. Dine and Donate at your choice of The Pines or Aqua Grill on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Harry K. Foundation is determined to end childhood hunger in The First State one child at a time. No child should know the pain of hunger. The Harry K. Foundation halts childhood hunger right here in our backyard. To find out how you can Make a Difference and Help Harry Halt Hunger, visit www.HarryKFoundation.org.
Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth fire company serves delicious food
I just wanted to express my thanks for the delicious barbecued chicken and outstanding homemade potato salad meal offered at our Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company! I see it was sponsored by the fire department and St. Edmond's Church and included many other surprises offered by Wawa. It was a...
