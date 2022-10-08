ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Raines-Ribault: 53rd Northwest Classic Photo Gallery

Jacksonville Fl- Raines defeated Ribault 30-19 in front of a jam packed home crowd at the graveyard Saturday afternoon. Check out this photo gallery of the 53rd Northwest Classic by Ronald Lott. Photo Gallery By Ronald Lott. Photo Gallery By Ronald Lott. Andre Ellis. Story Author: Andre' Ellis is founder...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Trinity vs Riverside Photo Gallery: The New “Backyard”

Riverside HS- Trinity Christian Academy defeated Riverside High School 30-14 Friday night at “The Backyard”, the name affectionately given to Riverside’s home field. The Generals unveiled their new field on the evening. Shiny, bright, and 91,000 square-feet of turf with the school’s blue star and white ‘R’ painted at mid-field. Duval County Public Schools expects to do more turf fields in the future for schools in the coming years. Check out the Backyard and also some photos of the game by Will Brown below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center

The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Mid-October music fills the air in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Community fall harvests, corn mazes, haunted houses and more. Halloween is fast approaching. But before signature events like Florida-Georgia - we have several concerts to enjoy. Spooktacular returns to the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend! Daily admission is 9 am - 5 pm. The upcoming weekend weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were searching for witnesses Tuesday night after a man was found shot on the Westside and later died at a hospital. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man between 20-25 years old near...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
PALATKA, FL

