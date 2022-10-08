Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
First Coast News
Shelia Pennick to be inducted in Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday Ribault High School will induct more than 10 people into its Athletic Hall of Fame. One of the inductees is former Pressing Lady Trojans' Head Coach Sheila Pennick. Pennick grew up on the Northside where she developed a love for the game while playing with...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
duvalsports.com
Raines-Ribault: 53rd Northwest Classic Photo Gallery
Jacksonville Fl- Raines defeated Ribault 30-19 in front of a jam packed home crowd at the graveyard Saturday afternoon. Check out this photo gallery of the 53rd Northwest Classic by Ronald Lott. Photo Gallery By Ronald Lott. Photo Gallery By Ronald Lott. Andre Ellis. Story Author: Andre' Ellis is founder...
duvalsports.com
Trinity vs Riverside Photo Gallery: The New “Backyard”
Riverside HS- Trinity Christian Academy defeated Riverside High School 30-14 Friday night at “The Backyard”, the name affectionately given to Riverside’s home field. The Generals unveiled their new field on the evening. Shiny, bright, and 91,000 square-feet of turf with the school’s blue star and white ‘R’ painted at mid-field. Duval County Public Schools expects to do more turf fields in the future for schools in the coming years. Check out the Backyard and also some photos of the game by Will Brown below.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
LaShonda Holloway challenges Aaron Bean to debate in CD 4 race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LaShonda Holloway, the Democratic candidate vying for Florida’s newly redrawn Congressional District 4 is calling on her Republican opponent, Aaron Bean, to debate her in a public forum. Holloway eked out a surprise victory over her primary challenger Tony Hill, winning by just 207 votes...
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
SPOTLIGHT: Mid-October music fills the air in NE Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Community fall harvests, corn mazes, haunted houses and more. Halloween is fast approaching. But before signature events like Florida-Georgia - we have several concerts to enjoy. Spooktacular returns to the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend! Daily admission is 9 am - 5 pm. The upcoming weekend weather...
News4Jax.com
Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were searching for witnesses Tuesday night after a man was found shot on the Westside and later died at a hospital. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man between 20-25 years old near...
904happyhour.com
Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka
FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
