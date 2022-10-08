Read full article on original website
At Pasadena Highlands, Thursday’s Open House Event Is All About the Pumpkin
Pasadena Highlands, a luxury retirement community, is holding their ‘Everything Pumpkin” event and open house this Thursday, October 13th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Thursdays are exceptional in our community,” said Christina Hollingsworth, regional sales director. “We always have a barbecue. So it’s a great way during an open house. Not only will we have appetizers and hors d’oeuvres and snacks for those touring, but they can also experience the courtyard area and barbecue, so they can get a little idea of how one of our events like that is, and be able to experience it.”
Music Will Fill the Air at Friday’s ArtNight
Pasadena will hold a revitalized version of ArtNight Friday evening with a beefed-up lineup of 19 participating arts and cultural institutions at over 20 venues. The free, citywide arts happening is one of the City’s most popular events every year. Besides paintings and art installations and other objets d’art,...
500 of the Most Talented Artists, Scriptwriters, and Filmmakers in the Industry Converge on Pasadena Friday
Artists and creators behind movies like Brave, Jurassic Park, Hair Love and My Dad the Bounty Hunter are among the 500 participants set to attend the Lightbox Expo in Pasadena from Oct. 14 – 16. The Pasadena Convention Center event will feature more than 150 panels and the prestigious...
La Cañada High School Water Polo Chipotle Fundraiser
Make dinner a selfless act by joining La Cañada High School Water Polo Chipotle Fundraiser to support the team! Come in to Chipotle Mexican Grill on October 17th, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Order Online for Pickup using Code QQ39DRM or show this flyer in restaurant. 35% of event...
Happy Anniversary, Poly!
On Oct. 10, 1907, Poly opened its doors for the first time. Just 106 students were enrolled that first year in California’s first independent, coeducational day school (kindergarten students from 1907 are pictured). From the “Poly100” book, celebrating Poly’s centennial, “Polytechnic Elementary School aimed to provide a superior education...
St. Elizabeth School’s Fall Market is Back!
St. Elizabeth School’s “The Market” is back! Sunday November 6th, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.!. Bring your family and friends along as you show support to the school and the many talented local vendors SEPS will be hosting. It is sure to be a great time! for student vendor opportunity info.
Local Religious Organizations Endorse Measure H
The Measure H campaign announced several endorsements on Monday. Two long-standing congregational coalitions in the city have formally endorsed the campaign: the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Pasadena, representing over a dozen primarily African American congregations, and the Clergy Community Coalition with nearly 80 member congregations. “Pasadena’s faith community has...
Westridge Upper School Latinx Affinity Interviews Life Coach Maria Serpas
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (or Latinx/e Heritage Month), Westridge Upper School Latinx Affinity continued their tradition of hosting a Latin Excellence Assembly with a special guest speaker. Affinity heads Melanie M. ’23, Isabella V. ’24, and Kayla A. ’25 interviewed entrepreneur, tutor, and life coach Maria Serpas during...
Tour Local Nonprofit Which Helps Low-Income Young People With Computers and Tech Training
“A child without a computer is like a school without pencils.” With computers now part of everyday school life, a child without one is at a disadvantage. A local non-profit organization is working to provide computers, equipment and training to low-income youth and youth-serving organizations, free or at low cost.
Gordo to Appoint Committee on Central Library Renovation
According to a City official, Mayor Victor Gordo will appoint a technical oversight committee as part of the Central Library Seismic Retrofit and Renovation project. The committee will review key findings of the structural assessment re-evaluation and review findings from the design team throughout the design phase of the project.
Coffee with A Cop at Southwestern Academy
Four San Marino Police Department officers stopped by the Southwestern Academy (SWA) for Coffee with a Cop Day event recently! SWA students shared muffins and coffee. The event was hosted by the Southwestern Academy’s Student Government. Both faculty and students had a great time speaking with the officers and even had a small lesson (and show) about the department’s motorcycles. SWA thanks the San Marino Police Department officers for joining the event. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and community members together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The goal of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the community they serve by building relationships – “one cup at a time.”
La Cañada Presbyterian Church Parent Ed Announces New Class – Parent Express: Life Lessons in Parenting
La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Program (LCPC Parent Ed) is pleased to announce registration is now open for the class Life Lessons in Parenting offered to all parents with children in kindergarten to 12th grade. This 4-week Parent Express class will meet on Wednesday nights from 7-8:30...
Life is a Roomba
Author/raconteur/performance artist/science freak/chronicler/observer and Caltech alum Sandra Tsing Loh, is mowing down a lettuce-intensive mozzarella caprese wrap at a busy, loud Urth Caffe, as if the sandwich is trying to escape. We’re here to chat about her upcoming talk with Bookish co-host Samantha Dunn about Loh’s book, The Madwoman and...
Pasadena Unified Awarded Third Federal Magnet Grant
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) has been awarded a $15 million Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create and expand three new or revised magnet programs. This is the third major magnet grant awarded to PUSD since 2013. PUSD is among 19 programs in the U.S. to receive the magnet grant.
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: The Columbus Clash 31 Years Later
Editor’s Note: In 1991 a clash erupted between the Tournament of Roses and local activists after the Tournament selected a descendant of Christopher Columbus as Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade. On Monday, Pasadena Now asked Rick Cole, who was in the middle of that battle, for his thoughts...
Voters to Decide on Library Funding Next Month
On Nov. 8, local voters will decide on the continuation of Pasadena Public Library programs and services — Measure L. Pasadena public libraries play an essential role in providing safe, accessible, and 100% free educational resource centers for everyone. Individuals and families, no matter their socioeconomic status, can count on Pasadena libraries to provide them with the resources they need to succeed and the answers to important questions they can’t otherwise find.
Venture-Ready Founders Can Meet Investors and Venture Capitalists At Innovate Pasadena Event Tuesday
Not exactly ‘Sharktank’ — the television show where investors would interview entrepreneurs hunting for capital — but an Innovate Pasadena’s ‘invited discussion’ Tuesday will likely be very instrumental for those early stage venture-ready founders who make the grade and get invited. ‘Fundraising in...
Pair of Mixed-Use Projects Proposed by Auto Dealer Paul Rusnak to Replace Volvo Dealership Site
The Pasadena Design Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday to review a proposal by the Rusnak Group’s high end car dealership company to replace its current Volvo dealership in mid-central Pasadena with a pair of mixed-use complexes. One of the buildings is a three- and four-story, 91,864 square-foot,...
Pasadena Chamber Board of Directors Oppose Measure H on November Ballot, Lay Out Their Case
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its most recent meeting voted unanimously (with one abstention) to oppose the passage of Measure H on the November ballot. Measure H is a city charter amendment measure that would establish rent control in Pasadena. If passed, the Measure would limit...
Caltech Celebrates 100 Years of Watson Lectures
This week, one of Caltech’s premier public outreach events marks its centennial. At 7:30 p.m. PDT on October 12, Colin Camerer, the Robert Kirby Professor of Behavioral Economics and director of the T&C Chen Center for Social and Decision Neuroscience, will launch the 100th anniversary season of the Earnest C. Watson lecture series with a talk entitled “The Brain Hates Losing (and Other News from Neuroeconomics).” Camerer will discuss how aversion to loss and our emotional response to such events can explain aspects of stock trading, sports, and politics, as well as how measurements of brain activity can improve decisions and cooperative outcomes.
