Pasadena Highlands, a luxury retirement community, is holding their ‘Everything Pumpkin” event and open house this Thursday, October 13th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Thursdays are exceptional in our community,” said Christina Hollingsworth, regional sales director. “We always have a barbecue. So it’s a great way during an open house. Not only will we have appetizers and hors d’oeuvres and snacks for those touring, but they can also experience the courtyard area and barbecue, so they can get a little idea of how one of our events like that is, and be able to experience it.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO