Men's Soccer Readies for Midweek Matchup Against Stony Brook
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men's soccer team (5-2-5, 2-1-2) will complete its three-game home stand against Stony Brook (4-7, 2-4) on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The contest marks the second to last nonconference matchup for the Scarlet Knights as they will face off against UCLA (Oct. 29) to end the regular season.
Volleyball At Illinois Wednesday on ESPNU
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers volleyball team is back in action for a mid-week clash at Illinois on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (ET) in front of the ESPNU cameras. Venue: Huff Hall | Champaign, Ill. TV: ESPNU (Drew Carter & Missy Whittemore) Live Stats: Live Stats. ABOUT THE SCARLET...
Nordvik Places First, Women's Golf Wins Rocket Classic
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (October 11, 2022) – Rutgers women's golf took home the team title at the Rocket Classic on Tuesday afternoon, winning by 13 strokes in wire-to-wire fashion against the 11-team field. "I am really proud of this team for earning their first win together," head coach Kari...
Gymnastics | Meet R Newcomers
Rutgers gymnastics welcomes nine newcomers for the 2022-23 season - freshmen Nailah Adams, Gabrielle Dildy, Renee Figueroa, Lainey Link, Valentina Lorente-Garcia, Innocent Mensah, Rachael Riley, and Harmony Webster, and Yale transfer Emma David. The excitement surrounding these nine have caught the eye of the Gymternet, as College Gym News lists Rutgers as one of its eight “Most Intriguing Teams Going into 2023.” Get to know the newest Scarlet Knights, whom College Gym News has ranked as the No. 12 gymnastics signing class of 2022.
