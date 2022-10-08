Rutgers gymnastics welcomes nine newcomers for the 2022-23 season - freshmen Nailah Adams, Gabrielle Dildy, Renee Figueroa, Lainey Link, Valentina Lorente-Garcia, Innocent Mensah, Rachael Riley, and Harmony Webster, and Yale transfer Emma David. The excitement surrounding these nine have caught the eye of the Gymternet, as College Gym News lists Rutgers as one of its eight “Most Intriguing Teams Going into 2023.” Get to know the newest Scarlet Knights, whom College Gym News has ranked as the No. 12 gymnastics signing class of 2022.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO