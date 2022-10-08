Here's my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022:. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote YES.

