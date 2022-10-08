Read full article on original website
Nebraska military veterans wanted for service in ag industry
(Nebraska News Connection) This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting...
Mark Hillman’s Capitol Review - Recommendations on state ballot questions
Here's my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022:. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote YES.
Relief effort continues in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
(Florida News Connection) For some in hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, recovery has been relatively quick. However, as of the weekend, there were still some 69,000 reported power outages and thousands more displaced people. Businesses are opening back up, and families are slowly continuing to make their way back to their homes...
2023 Farm Bill: creating healthier future for farming, food
(Ohio News Connection) Congress must pass a 2023 Farm Bill before the end of the year, a measure which not only impacts farming but also what's on our plates. The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association has a vision of a future where local food nourishes communities and agricultural practices protect the environment.
Report: fossil fuels still undergird utilities' plans
(Northern Rockies News Service) Despite their climate pledges, many utilities aren't moving away from fossil fuels very quickly, according to a new report. The Sierra Club conducted a follow-up analysis to its 2021 report on the 50 utility companies most invested in coal and gas. It found that companies are doing a marginally better job moving toward clean energy.
Southeast Colorado high school volleyball scores - October 3-8, 2022
Wiley @ Kit Carson (Non-League) Holly @ Granada (Non-League) La Junta @ James Irwin (League) Crowley County @ Holly (League) Genoa-Hugo/Karval @ Cheyenne Wells (Non-League) Swallows Charter Academy @ Fowler (League) Swallows Charter Academy 0. Fowler 3. Cheraw @ Rocky Ford (Non-League) Cheraw 3. Rocky Ford 0. Springfield @ Kim/Branson...
