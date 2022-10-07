Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Renovated New York Store Focuses on Fresh
Celebrating 25 years in the Rochester, N.Y., community, Tops Markets LLC held a grand re-opening on Oct. 11 for its remodeled store on 285 Upper Falls Boulevard. This renovation marks the 26th Tops location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, including the recent $2.7 million remodel in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
ROC Holiday Village announces plans for December
The ROC Holiday Village features local vendors, food, drinks, ice skating, and events throughout its run.
WHEC TV-10
UPCOMING EVENTS: RIT Brick City Weekend and item drive for Ukraine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are some upcoming events around the Rochester area. RocMaidan is holding a drive to donate items for the war in Ukraine. The non-profit, which has provided relief efforts for Ukraine since 2014, is holding the drive at four locations. RocMaidan is requesting new (with tags)...
WUHF
Sunnking has one more electronics recycling event this year
Electronics recycler Sunnking has one more recycling event planned for the year. It's coming up October 15th at Monroe Community College. You'll need to register online for a time slot; you can do so here. Sunnking director of marketing Robert Burns gave the details to Good Day Rochester.
newyorkupstate.com
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
City of Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday. The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977. To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was […]
WHEC TV-10
Honeoye Falls dancer will perform as a Radio City Rockette
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays approaching, the iconic Radio City Rockettes have introduced new dancers this year. One of them is from our area. 18 new Rockettes were introduced to the public from atop the Radio City Music Hall Marquee. Paige Mcrae from Honeoye Falls is joining the precision dancing company for this year’s Christmas spectacular.
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America
A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester Oratorio Society to perform “The Ordering of Moses”
The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform “The Ordering of Moses” at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. The piece is by R. Nathaniel Dett, who was the first Black graduate of the Eastman School of Music, president of the Rochester NAACP, and director of music at Trinity Presbyterian (now Trinity Emmanuel) and Two Saints Episcopal churches. He was also a mentor to Rochester’s William Warfield.
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Western New York is full of locally owned coffee shops to fall in love with (and trust us, we have). From the city to the suburbs, we are lucky to...
Local multimedia studio launches new space at Sibley Square
The studio is described as a community-based multimedia production studio, agency, and learning center where the community can come together to work on their creations.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for Snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We can hear the “moans and the groans” as soon as the News 10NBC First Alert Meteorologists start talking about some winter weather. But we have to start the conversation if you live in Western New York. So it may be time to take...
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It's an area she says is also dealing with several abandoned homes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New COVID-19 boosters arriving at New York pharmacies
WEBSTER, N.Y. — At A&J Pharmacy in Webster, new COVID-19 boosters just arrived, and Rosa LaDelfa says people have questions. “Like anything else, it’s new and what’s important is that people get educated,” LaDelfa said. When the first vaccines came out, the pharmacy ran out within...
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
