Pork producers in a contractionary mode

After last week's USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, USDA Livestock Analyst Shayle Shagam says its plain and simple – pork producers are very much in a contractionary mode. Both breeding and market hog inventories were down 1% and the Sept. 1 inventory of all U.S. hogs and pigs, at 73.8 million head, was also 1% below Sept. 1 of last year.
