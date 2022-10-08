Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Indiana Secretary of State Debate Sees One Candidate Absent Monday Night
MUNCIE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A debate between two of the three candidates for Indiana Secretary of State took part in a debate Monday night. Democratic candidate Destiny Scott-Wells and Libertarian Jeffery Maurer squared off in the debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County. Republican candidate Diego Morales chose not to take part.
Here's how to cast your ballot early for this year's Indiana general election
INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day 2022 is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are three options when it comes to voting early in this year's general election. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Early, in-person voting is available from Oct. 12 through Nov. 7 at noon.
indypolitics.org
Marion County Prosecutor Candidates Meet
Murders, red flag laws, crime prevention, abortion and marijuana were all topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Marion County Prosecutor’s debate. Democrat incumbent Ryan Mears squared off against Republican Cyndi Carrasco. The forum was hosted by RTV 6. “I am grateful for the opportunity to address residents across...
Out + About hosts 'Say Gay Beach Day' at The Cradle
Out + About, a new LGBTQ events organization in Indianapolis, is hosting a "Say Gay Beach Day" as it kicks off a series of monthly programs for the local queer community and its allies.
Current Publishing
Moving Forward: Mayor Chris Jensen emphasizes progress during State of the City address
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen couldn’t have asked for a better introduction at his third State of the City address. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch described her friend as the best mayor in the state. “I want to commend Mayor Jensen for the work you are doing and the projects...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers Council approves food and drink tax, property tax cut
The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax to help fund a $170 million events center at Fishers District and a 2023 budget that includes a property tax decrease. The council unanimously approved a new $144.5 million budget that Mayor Scott Fadness said will...
Current Publishing
Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city
One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
WISH-TV
Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers. The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week. The extra cash will be used to fund...
Fox 59
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
readthereporter.com
Three Carmel school board candidates pledge to give their stipends back to teachers
Carmel Clay School Board candidates Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown announced Thursday that if elected, each of them will donate their school board member stipend to Carmel Clay teachers for use in enhancing the academic experience for their students. There is no denying that teachers spend money...
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Inside Indiana Business
Inside the ‘Fieldhouse of the Future’
The “Fieldhouse of the Future” is now game-ready after a $360 million facelift. We’re inside the “new” Gainbridge Fieldhouse to show you why it’s a slam-dunk for central Indiana’s economy and how it’s driving new growth.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
Current Publishing
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
wrtv.com
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
