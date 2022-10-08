The 5-0 Syracuse football team has its highest ranking in both the AP and AFCA/USA Today Coaches Polls since 2018 this week. One of just 15 unbeaten teams left in the FBS, the Orange check in at No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. It's the highest mark in both since 'Cuse finished No. 15 in both polls at the end of the 2018 campaign.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO