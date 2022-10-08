Read full article on original website
Field Hockey Holds Steady in NFHCA Coaches’ Poll
GENEVA, N.Y. – After another 2-0 week, Syracuse University field hockey held steady in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll, holding down the 11 spot in the week six poll. The National Field Hockey Coaches' Association (NFHCA) released its poll Tuesday morning. Syracuse picked up 601 points this week,...
No. 7 Syracuse Beats Loyola, Secures First 10-Win Season Since 2016
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse's attack was dynamic and efficient in a 6-1 win over nonconference foe Loyola. Five different Orange found the back of the net in the 90 minutes. No. 7 ranked 'Cuse men's soccer now has 10 wins on the season, which marks the first double-digit win season since 2016.
#7 Orange, Loyola Meet For Monday Night Matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer concludes its three match homestand against nonconference opponent Loyola on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Admission to the SU Soccer Stadium is free and the contest is streaming on ACCNX. 'CUSE UPDATE:. Syracuse is 9-2-1 on the season, which matches...
Van Den Eijnden Hat Trick Leads No. 11 Field Hockey
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Racking the fourth hat trick of the 2022 season for the Syracuse University field hockey program, Sabine van den Eijnden helped lead the Orange to a 5-0 win over local rival Cornell University Sunday afternoon. At halftime of the game, the program saw the jersey of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Move Up in Both Polls
The 5-0 Syracuse football team has its highest ranking in both the AP and AFCA/USA Today Coaches Polls since 2018 this week. One of just 15 unbeaten teams left in the FBS, the Orange check in at No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. It's the highest mark in both since 'Cuse finished No. 15 in both polls at the end of the 2018 campaign.
Syracuse Ties #2 Virginia, 2-2
Sophomore Koby Commandant scored with 1:28 remaining and Syracuse (8-5-1, 1-4-1) tied #2 Virginia (10-2-2, 3-2-1), 2-2, in Charlottesville, Va. The tie marked the first time Syracuse has not lost to Virginia in eight all-time meetings. HOW THE MATCH WAS DECIDED. Sophomore midfielder Pauline Machtens forced a turnover deep in...
