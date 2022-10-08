HIF-Î± activation by the prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor roxadustat suppresses chemoresistant glioblastoma growth by inducing ferroptosis

Read full article on original website
Related
peerj.com
MicroRNA let-7f-5p regulates PI3K/AKT/COX2 signaling pathway in bacteria-induced pulmonary fibrosis via targeting of PIK3CA in forest musk deer
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
T-Cell Therapy Delays Disease Progression for People With Advanced Melanoma
Personalized treatment for advanced melanoma using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—T cells with a proven ability to recognize and fight cancer—reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, according to research presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. “This study shows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
hcplive.com
Cigarette Smoking, Insomnia and Depression Linked by CSF Metal Ion Levels
A new analysis suggests raise levels of zinc, iron, lead and aluminum—linked to cigarette use—is positively correlated with insomnia. Levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) metal ions indicate a physiological association between cigarette smoking and risk of depression and insomnia, according to new findings. In research from a team...
Nature.com
Metasurface-driven full-space structured light for three-dimensional imaging
Structured light (SL)-based depth-sensing technology illuminates the objects with an array of dots, and backscattered light is monitored to extract three-dimensional information. Conventionally, diffractive optical elements have been used to form laser dot array, however, the field-of-view (FOV) and diffraction efficiency are limited due to their micron-scale pixel size. Here, we propose a metasurface-enhanced SL-based depth-sensing platform that scatters high-density ~10"‰K dot array over the 180Â° FOV by manipulating light at subwavelength-scale. As a proof-of-concept, we place face masks one on the beam axis and the other 50Â° apart from axis within distance of 1"‰m and estimate the depth information using a stereo matching algorithm. Furthermore, we demonstrate the replication of the metasurface using the nanoparticle-embedded-resin (nano-PER) imprinting method which enables high-throughput manufacturing of the metasurfaces on any arbitrary substrates. Such a full-space diffractive metasurface may afford ultra-compact depth perception platform for face recognition and automotive robot vision applications.
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Neuropilin 2 identified as a novel regulator of distal colonic smooth muscle motility
Colonic motility disorders, especially problems associated with constipation and diarrhea, are common in adults and children, greatly impacting quality of life. A new study in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier, identifies neuropilin 2 (NRP2) as a novel regulator of distal colonic smooth muscle motility. Its ability to regulate cytoskeletal tone and restrain abnormal smooth muscle contraction may provide opportunities in the future to inhibit or activate signaling and thereby regulate smooth muscle activity in patients suffering from colonic motility disorders.
medwirenews.com
Serum calprotectin could indicate inflammatory activity in tocilizumab-treated RA patients
MedwireNews: Serum calprotectin levels could represent a useful biomarker of inflammation in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treated with the interleukin (IL)-6 receptor inhibitor tocilizumab, research suggests. Michael Gernert (University Hospital of Würzburg, Germany) and team explain that measuring inflammation can be particularly difficult in this patient population because “standard...
News-Medical.net
Reduced expression of interleukin 8 and interferon-gamma cytokines identified in long COVID
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared serum cytokine expression among healthy individuals and those with PASC [post-acute sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)]. Background. Among several COVID-19 patients, symptoms persist for approximately three months after the acute phase of infection, referred to as PASC,...
Nature.com
Reflections and future strategies for Third Pole Environment
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â pages 608"“610 (2022)Cite this article. Third Pole Environment programme was established to characterize Earth System interactions over the broader Tibetan Plateau region. Despite past successes, more insight and actionable knowledge are needed, particularly regarding the Asian Water Tower's imbalance and associated ecosystem feedbacks and geohazards, and the teleconnections between the Third Pole and other regions.
Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.
Taiwan Reasons Why It Is Futile For US And China To Harm TSMC
Chen Ming-tong, director-general of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, deemed it useless to take over facilities from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM if Beijing took control of the island. TSMC is highly integrated with the global supply chain, including suppliers like ASML Holding N.V. ASML, enabling the U.S. and other...
Comments / 0