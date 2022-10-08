Psychometric properties of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d): Testing the validity and reliability among general population

Malaria still kills young children in rural endemic areas because early treatment is not available. Thus, the World Health Organization recommends the administration of artesunate suppositories as pre-referral treatment before transportation to the hospital in case of severe symptoms with an unavailable parenteral and oral treatment. However, negative cultural perception of the rectal route, and limited access to artesunate suppositories, could limit the use of artesunate suppositories. There is, therefore, a need for an alternative route for malaria pre-referral treatment. The aim of this study was to assess the potential of intranasal route for malaria pre-referral treatment.

