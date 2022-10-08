Psychometric properties of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d): Testing the validity and reliability among general population

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Exploring spatial distribution of social vulnerability and its relationship with the Coronavirus disease 2019: the Capital region of South Korea
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1883 (2022) Cite this article. The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to cause death and socioeconomic problems worldwide. This study examined the spatial distribution of social vulnerability to COVID-19 and its relationship with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2020, focusing on the Capital region of South Korea.
BioMed Central
Positive intervention effect of mobile health application based on mindfulness and social support theory on postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 413 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated the effects of mobile health application designed based on mindfulness and social support theory on parenting self-efficacy and postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae. Methods. We recruited 130 puerperae from a hospital in China and randomized...
Amid renewed protests, Iran suffers a 'major disruption' in internet service
Demonstrators again take to the streets in Iran weeks after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
BioMed Central
Pre-referral intranasal artesunate powder for cerebral malaria: a proof-of-concept study
Malaria still kills young children in rural endemic areas because early treatment is not available. Thus, the World Health Organization recommends the administration of artesunate suppositories as pre-referral treatment before transportation to the hospital in case of severe symptoms with an unavailable parenteral and oral treatment. However, negative cultural perception of the rectal route, and limited access to artesunate suppositories, could limit the use of artesunate suppositories. There is, therefore, a need for an alternative route for malaria pre-referral treatment. The aim of this study was to assess the potential of intranasal route for malaria pre-referral treatment.
Russia's FSB arrests eight for Crimean Bridge bombing
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the bombing of a vital bridge to Crimea, an attack it said was masterminded by Ukraine.
BioMed Central
Delivering resource-oriented interventions for patients with mental illnesses in low-and middle-income countries
How can we provide low-cost and sustainable interventions for people living with mental health conditions in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), where there is often limited funding and services available to provide specialized mental health services? This is essential in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals around health, specifically 3.4 which targets promoting mental health and wellbeing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UK's Liz Truss dismisses calls for early election
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain does not need an early national election, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, dismissing calls from opposition lawmakers for a new vote after her economic plans caused market chaos.
Taiwan Reasons Why It Is Futile For US And China To Harm TSMC
Chen Ming-tong, director-general of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, deemed it useless to take over facilities from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM if Beijing took control of the island. TSMC is highly integrated with the global supply chain, including suppliers like ASML Holding N.V. ASML, enabling the U.S. and other...
Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold
RASTAN, Syria — (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs,...
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. The pound currency sank against the dollar...
Oil gains on tight supply, but dollar weighs
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’
Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
Comments / 0