SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Ancora Heart, Inc., a company developing a novel device-based therapy to address heart failure (HF), today announced that David J. Tucker has joined the company as chief financial officer. He will direct the company’s financial strategies and operations as it continues to enroll patients in the CORCINCH-HF pivotal clinical trial, which is evaluating the AccuCinch ® Ventricular Restoration System, the only completely transcatheter procedure to treat the enlarged left ventricle for patients with symptomatic heart failure and a reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Tucker represents the company’s second C-suite hire in the last four months, following the addition of Mark Miles as chief commercial officer in June. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005407/en/ Ancora Heart announces David J. Tucker has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

