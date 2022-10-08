ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
FLORIDA STATE
Sanibel, FL
Captiva, FL
Naples, FL
Sanibel, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
CBS Boston

FEMA says Beverly task force is no longer needed in Florida

BEVERLY -- The FEMA group based out of Beverly expects to return soon from its mission in Florida. FEMA sent out a note on Monday announcing that it is deactivating all remaining urban search and rescue task forces and canine search teams.The Beverly team helped clean debris and search for survivors in Fort Myers for more than a week.  "Fort Myers Beach, ground zero, where we are, USAR has completed their searches. Fort Myers Beach is open. We have been escorting cleanup crews to remove debris and utilities onto the island. We've established security checkpoints along the routes to ensure that traffic moves efficiently and safely," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. The sheriff said while the death toll in the county stands at 56, rescuers have saved more than 1,100 people.Construction is underway right now on a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island to the mainland by the end of the month.The base camp for the Beverly task force was JetBlue park, the spring training home of the Red Sox. After all their hard work, the team got a special tour of the ballpark. 
BEVERLY, MA
Florida Phoenix

Most schools operational post-Ian but thousands of FL students still can’t go to class

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some students are entering their second week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida with their school closed. And while local education leaders form plans to move everyone back into the classroom, some kids may have to wait longer than others, putting their educations on hold. In some counties, the damage is so great that […] The post Most schools operational post-Ian but thousands of FL students still can’t go to class appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis updates Hurricane Ian recovery response in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael Florida slamming into Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Port Charlotte on Monday afternoon providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. He was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Division...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

