Read full article on original website
Related
7 Places To Retire South of the Border on a Budget
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
Herschel Walker, pushing back against abortion allegations, says ‘they’ve woken a grizzly bear’
With a month until Election Day and Herschel Walker facing the biggest controversy of his Senate campaign, the GOP nominee in Georgia says that Democrats have “woken a grizzly bear.”
The real story behind America's population bomb: Adults want their independence
Americans may have multiple reasons for opting out of parenting, but their desire for personal independence is the most powerful one.
PBS NewsHour’s list of factors driving food inflation ignores Biden's policies
A segment on Tuesday’s “PBS Newshour” listed several factors causing historic food inflation rates without referencing President Biden’s policies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Letters to the Editor: Willamette road work suggests maybe we don't second-guess city planners
Socialism or not? When the federal government provides a massive infusion of financial and logistical assistance to a region that has undergone a disaster – Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, for example – and utilizes taxes paid by citizens from throughout the nation, how is that not “socialism”? ...
US Health Official Says Updated COVID-19 Boosters Should Offer Protection Amid Tracking Emerging Variants
The U.S. health officials are tracking several coronavirus omicron subvariants that more easily evade immunity, rendering many treatments ineffective. But the new booster shots should provide protection, said Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force. In September, the U.S. rolled out updated omicron-targeted boosters against the...
Comments / 0