Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
UK's Liz Truss dismisses calls for early election
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain does not need an early national election, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, dismissing calls from opposition lawmakers for a new vote after her economic plans caused market chaos.
Amid renewed protests, Iran suffers a 'major disruption' in internet service
Demonstrators again take to the streets in Iran weeks after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police.
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
RELATED PEOPLE
PMQs: Liz Truss says she is ‘absolutely’ committed to not making public spending cuts – UK politics live
PM says she will not make public spending reductions but government will ban no fault evictions
Russia's FSB arrests eight for Crimean Bridge bombing
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the bombing of a vital bridge to Crimea, an attack it said was masterminded by Ukraine.
The real story behind America's population bomb: Adults want their independence
Americans may have multiple reasons for opting out of parenting, but their desire for personal independence is the most powerful one.
Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
Britain's economy is facing new shocks after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan designed to stabilize financial markets – and the government tried to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.'s economic turmoil
Taiwan Reasons Why It Is Futile For US And China To Harm TSMC
Chen Ming-tong, director-general of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, deemed it useless to take over facilities from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM if Beijing took control of the island. TSMC is highly integrated with the global supply chain, including suppliers like ASML Holding N.V. ASML, enabling the U.S. and other...
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold
RASTAN, Syria — (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs,...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’
Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
Comments / 0