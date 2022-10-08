Read full article on original website
Beaumont Murder Suspect Could Still Be On The Loose In Lufkin, Texas [UPDATE]
Residents in the Fuller Springs area of Lufkin continue to be on high alert as a murder suspect from the Beaumont area is still on the run. According to the Lufkin Daily News the suspect is thought to be responsible for killing a person in a housefire in Beaumont. There...
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Late Equalizer Hands Lamar 1-1 Draw to McNeese
BEAUMONT, Texas — Poised to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night, Lamar University’s soccer team took command of Sunday’s match by outshooting McNeese 22-4 and scoring a goal in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. But, with five minutes to go, the Cowgirls would answer back with a goal that equalized the match to a 1-1 draw. LU now sits at 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in Southland Conference play.
UIW hands Lamar fourteenth straight loss
SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word scored 35 first-quarter points to build an early lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 56-17, Saturday evening at Benson Stadium. UIW scored the game’s first 35 points and built a 56-10 advantage before halftime. The Cardinals finished...
AdWeek
Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Beaumont Police, EMS on scene of possible fatal auto-ped accident
All eastbound traffic is being diverted at College Street and 23rd. Westbound lanes are open, but drivers are asked to slow down as investigators work the scene.
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
Popular Calder Ave restaurant in Beaumont closes its doors for good
BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular Calder Avenue bar and grill has closed after nearly 10 years in Beaumont. Luke's Bar and Grill in Beaumont has permanently closed according to a late Sunday night post on the restaurant's Facebook page. Comments on the post seemed to indicate that the restaurant...
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Beaumont's North End
BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries reported after a fire broke out at a Beaumont apartment complex in the city's North End. It happened Monday evening at Northridge Manor, located at 4555 Maida Road in Beaumont. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames...
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Motorists asked to avoid major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73
The Port Arthur Police and Fire Department are working a major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73 westbound and Highway 82 southbound. “We are asking that everyone avoid this area if possible due to the roadway being shut down,” city officials said. “We will advise when the...
Frank David Claybar
Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
