Lumberton, TX

12newsnow.com

Late Equalizer Hands Lamar 1-1 Draw to McNeese

BEAUMONT, Texas — Poised to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night, Lamar University’s soccer team took command of Sunday’s match by outshooting McNeese 22-4 and scoring a goal in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. But, with five minutes to go, the Cowgirls would answer back with a goal that equalized the match to a 1-1 draw. LU now sits at 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in Southland Conference play.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

UIW hands Lamar fourteenth straight loss

SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word scored 35 first-quarter points to build an early lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 56-17, Saturday evening at Benson Stadium. UIW scored the game’s first 35 points and built a 56-10 advantage before halftime. The Cardinals finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AdWeek

Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
BEAUMONT, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
PORT NECHES, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man, police say

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
LUMBERTON, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Frank David Claybar

Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

