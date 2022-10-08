Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
George Arthur Hinkle
George Arthur Hinkle passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born March 28, 1939, in Upshur County, WV, son of the late Verlin J. Hinkle and Elizabeth Virginia Phipps Hinkle. George was a long time resident of Parkersburg. He worked at E.I. Dupont, Washington Works for 32 years. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stephen James Hodge
Stephen James Hodge passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 12 on the family farm in Lower Salem. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary L. Richards
Mary L. Richards, 89, of Harrisville, died Oct. 9, 2022, at Pine View Nursing and Rehab. In Harrisville. She was born Dec. 24, 1932, at Cornwallis, WV, the daughter of the late Everett and Sylvia Moore Fittrow. Mary was retired from the U.S. Postal Service having worked in Harrisville. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed puzzles, reading and spending time with her grandkids.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet Marie Augenstein
Janet Marie Augenstein, 70, of Lowell, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Newark, Ohio. Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Burial of her ashes will be with her husband in Greenlawn Cemetery at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Warren Richard Belt
Warren Richard Belt, 85, of Mineral Wells, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial, Chesterville Road Cemetery. Visitation, one hour prior to services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darrell W. Drain
Darrell W. Drain, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, after a long illness at the Willows Center. Darrell had prearranged his final requests. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County property transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2:. * Harold Eubanks Jr to Chad Johnson, all interest 1/3 of 1/20 interest oil, gas, and mineral rights 218 acres, Union District, $500. * Pamela Piggot adminstrix of Edward Piggot estate, tract...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Lou Horner
Mary Lou Horner, 91, of Belpre, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Belpre Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet E. Johnson
Janet E. Johnson, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare. She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Alcinda Finch Robinson. Janet had previously worked at Richmond Brothers where she was a seamstress. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra Raina Lawrentz
Sandra Raina Lawrentz, 48, of Davisville went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Craigsville, WV a daughter of Linda (Brewster) Caplinger of Vienna and the late Reverend Jackie Cooper. She was married to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stevie Selfe and Bob Oaklander
Stevie passed away on Aug. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by family and friends who loved her. She was born in Columbus on Dec. 20, 1948, and grew up in Parkersburg, WV. She graduated from PHS and attended College at Marshall University in Huntington, WV. Stevie went on to get an MBA degree from the University of Pittsburgh, PA.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett DAR meets
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 24 at the Blennerhassett Museum where Cathy Hinkle conducted her first meeting as regent. Shannon Sams-Harper, chair of the Flag of the United States of America Committee presented a program on the history of the flag. Cathy...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: New Wood County DAR member
PARKERSBURG — From left, Dina Braniff, Regent Jane Richards and Julia Hoffman of the James Wood Chapter DAR administer the oath of membership to Barbara Vierheller on Sept. 17. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events for this week in the Mid-Ohio Valley. * Octoberfeast in Marietta, Marietta Downtown Shopping District. * WesBanco Art Display, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. * Birth-Two Years Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Emerson Avenue Branch of Parkersburg Wood County Library. * Oil Painting in the Attic,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Williamstown Masons elect officers
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown Lodge No. 129 has elected officers for 2022-2023. From left, front: Jay Justice, senior deacon; Andy McDowell, senior warden; Mike Sutton, worshipful master; Rod Maidens, junior warden; Aaron Jarvis, junior deacon. Back: John Johnson, senior steward; David Fetty, treasurer; Kent Linscott, secretary; Roger Linger, tiler. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 30 to Oct. 2:. * Heather M. Deuley, 1108 E. Poplar St., Davisville, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate and fined $175.25. A charge of having no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University at Parkersburg committee, club clean up Poorhouse Cemetery
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s Fine Arts Committee and Art Club hosted the third annual Poorhouse Cemetery clean up on Saturday at the cemetery on the main campus. The event was open to students, staff and faculty members from WVU-P and to the public. Participants met...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County BOE hears reports
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th St. in Parkersburg. The board heard presentations from Whitni Kines, director of finance, on school audits, Ashlee Beatty, director of curriculum and instruction, on the i-Ready fall benchmark data, and from Kennith Cook, director of secondary education, on revised graduation dates for Williamstown Middle/High School, Parkersburg High School, and Parkersburg South High School.
Comments / 0