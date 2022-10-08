Janet Marie Augenstein, 70, of Lowell, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Newark, Ohio. Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Burial of her ashes will be with her husband in Greenlawn Cemetery at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

LOWELL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO