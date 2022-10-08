Institute for Fiscal Studies: For Every pound sterling1 Given To Households Through Headline Cuts To Taxes, pound sterling2 Is Being Taken Away In Stealthy Freezes

Read full article on original website
Study supports Fed's timing of earliest interest rate hikes
Did the Federal Reserve make a historic blunder by not starting to raise interest rates early last year to fight inflation? And if so, how bad a mistake was it?. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Report: Employers are searching for alternative retiree healthcare benefit options
Concern over costs is driving some employers to consider making changes to their retiree healthcare benefits, a new survey shows. Almost half of the employer respondents said they are looking to do something different because the benefits are too expensive to maintain.. The Willis Towers Watson survey, released Tuesday, received responses from 122 U.S….
Lower your tax bill as you approach retirement
Austin American-Statesman (TX) I don't think it's farfetched to say nobody likes taxes. We like the benefits we get from taxes, but nobody likes seeing their hard-earned money taken away every paycheck. Unfortunately, taxes are a necessary evil, and they're not going anywhere. As you near retirement, it becomes even more important to hold on to your money and increase your savings. One way to do so is by lowering how much you pay in taxes.
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) - America's employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the. on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday's government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the...
Manage interest rate risk prudently
On Aug. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation for the previous 12 months was 8.5%. One of the tools the Federal Reserve has at its disposal to attempt to reduce inflation is raising the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve often raises rates to increase the cost of borrowing in an attempt to reduce demand for loans and curb inflation.
New Risk Management Findings from Prince Sultan University Described (Does the Adaptive Market Hypothesis Reconcile the Behavioral Finance and the Efficient Market Hypothesis?): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aims to test the adaptive market hypothesis by using the myopic behavior of investors as a new proxy.”. The news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Social Security's cost-of-living increase may be the largest in 40 years. What does this mean?
Retirees living with rising prices due to inflation in the United States may receive good news this week when the Social Security Administration reports next year's Cost of Living Adjustment. Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, Mary Johnson, reminded that "these are only estimates," meaning that the official change for…
Crucial choices ahead for beloved, besieged Social Security
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” That famous phrase from Charles Dickens sums up the double-edged sword hanging over the roughly 63 million Americans now getting monthly retirement payouts from Social Security. Their 2022 COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) rose by 5.9%, the biggest jump in nearly 40 years. The 2023 increase is set to come in at an…
Mixed economic signals: Unemployment down, interest rates up
CBS - 5 WKRG (Mobile, AL) WASHINGTON ( NEXSTAR ) — A mixed bag for the economy Friday: The national jobs report for showed a decrease in unemployment but stocks tumbled as investors anticipate more aggressive interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. . Employers added 263,000 jobs to...
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the...
Inflation and rate hikes could complicate year-end shopping in the U.S.
High inflation and continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could affect December holiday shopping in the U.S., where businesses could post lower profits than they did in 2021.. In an interview with France 24, Alejandro Chafuen, Forbes columnist and international managing director of Acton Institute, explained what outlook may await the world's…
LETTER: No mortgage means flood insurance cheaper
For those of you who wish they had flood insurance after Ian but feel it is too expensive, you do not need to pay full price if you don't have a mortgage. The trade off is you will get less in insurance money in the event of flooding in your house.
Horizon BCBS: NJ must allow changes to slow rates
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey executives pressed state regulators Thursday to approve a change in its corporate structure, saying the move would open the door to innovative programs that could help slow the rising cost of health care. By changing its 90-year-old status as a...
Consumer survey reveals inflation to ease next year, spending to slow
Consumer expectations and concerns about inflation eased a bit last month, but tumbled when it came to household spending, according to the latest. released September's Survey of Consumer Expectations on Tuesday showing consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%. That is the lowest reading since September of last year, a decline from August when consumer inflation expectations hit 5.75% and a big drop from June when it peaked at 6.8%.
Ken Morris: Don't let inflation deflate your resolve
Morning Sun, The (Mount Pleasant - Alma, MI) The Federal Reserve is tasked with being the gatekeeper of our economy. They don't propose or implement programs or policies; that's the province of the legislative and executive branches. The Fed. has just two mandates. One is to achieve and sustain maximum...
A.M. Best Affirms BETA Healthcare Group’s “A” (Excellent) Rating and Stable Outlook
Rating agency notes market leadership in hospital professional liability and strong financials. (BETA), the largest professional liability insurer of hospitals on the. and provider of a host of liability and workers’ compensation coverages for healthcare organizations, has maintained its “A” (Excellent) rating with a “Stable” outlook from.
As the Fed fights inflation, worries rise that it’s overcorrecting
First, the Federal Reserve missed inflation. Now, a growing number of critics say the central bank could be outrunning it. Scrambling to rein in soaring consumer prices, the Fed is moving at the most aggressive pace in decades. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
Job growth slows in September but remains strong
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The economy added 263,000 new jobs in September, a slowdown from the month before but still a sign of strong growth, according to the latest jobs report from the. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (BLS). September's growth was driven primarily by job gains in leisure and hospitality, as...
Patent Issued for Hub for automated recovery after a critical event in shared mobility services (USPTO 11449946): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Gutsell,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11449946, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ørsted Insurance A/S
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (. Denmark. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ORIAS’ balance sheet...
