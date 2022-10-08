Read full article on original website
Four area school districts, including Campbell Cty., are piloting Feed Our Future’s ‘Local Menu Takeover’
Four local school districts are piloting Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover, serving locally sourced meals in select schools this week as a coordinated effort to celebrate Farm to School Month. Farm to School Month raises awareness about connections happening all over the country among children, local food, and...
Senate Bill 30 in effect, expands organ donor registry and education; support Donate Life KY
Now that Senate Bill 30 has gone into effect, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added organ donation questions to the screen when individuals renew their car tags online. This will impact more than an average 30,000 people per month. “On any given day, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for...
Scott’s Laura Cole, Newport’s Briana Cook among 18 teachers named KDE GoTeachKY ambassadors
The Kentucky Department of Education on Monday announced 18 teacher ambassadors selected for the 2023 GoTeachKY program. The mission of GoTeachKY is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
