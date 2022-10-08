The Kentucky Department of Education on Monday announced 18 teacher ambassadors selected for the 2023 GoTeachKY program. The mission of GoTeachKY is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO