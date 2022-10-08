Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Metasurface-driven full-space structured light for three-dimensional imaging
Structured light (SL)-based depth-sensing technology illuminates the objects with an array of dots, and backscattered light is monitored to extract three-dimensional information. Conventionally, diffractive optical elements have been used to form laser dot array, however, the field-of-view (FOV) and diffraction efficiency are limited due to their micron-scale pixel size. Here, we propose a metasurface-enhanced SL-based depth-sensing platform that scatters high-density ~10"‰K dot array over the 180Â° FOV by manipulating light at subwavelength-scale. As a proof-of-concept, we place face masks one on the beam axis and the other 50Â° apart from axis within distance of 1"‰m and estimate the depth information using a stereo matching algorithm. Furthermore, we demonstrate the replication of the metasurface using the nanoparticle-embedded-resin (nano-PER) imprinting method which enables high-throughput manufacturing of the metasurfaces on any arbitrary substrates. Such a full-space diffractive metasurface may afford ultra-compact depth perception platform for face recognition and automotive robot vision applications.
Phys.org
The coherent simulation of a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit Ising chain
Quantum computers have the potential to outperform classical computers on several complex tasks, yet many challenges will need to be overcome before they reach their full potential. In the meantime, physicists and computer scientists have been trying to realistically estimate the capabilities that quantum computing technologies will exhibit in the near future.
Nature.com
Neurocognitive analyses reveal that video game players exhibit enhanced implicit temporal processing
Winning in action video games requires to predict timed events in order to react fast enough. In these games, repeated waiting for enemies may help to develop implicit (incidental) preparation mechanisms. We compared action video game players and non-video game players in a reaction time task involving both implicit time preparations and explicit (conscious) temporal attention cues. Participants were immersed in virtual reality and instructed to respond to a visual target appearing at variable delays after a warning signal. In half of the trials, an explicit cue indicated when the target would occur after the warning signal. Behavioral, oculomotor and EEG data consistently indicate that, compared with non-video game players, video game players better prepare in time using implicit mechanisms. This sheds light on the neglected role of implicit timing and related electrophysiological mechanisms in gaming research. The results further suggest that game-based interventions may help remediate implicit timing disorders found in psychiatric populations.
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
Nature.com
Reflections and future strategies for Third Pole Environment
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â pages 608"“610 (2022)Cite this article. Third Pole Environment programme was established to characterize Earth System interactions over the broader Tibetan Plateau region. Despite past successes, more insight and actionable knowledge are needed, particularly regarding the Asian Water Tower's imbalance and associated ecosystem feedbacks and geohazards, and the teleconnections between the Third Pole and other regions.
Phys.org
Peculiar giant radio galaxy GRG-J223301+131502 investigated by researchers
An international team of astronomers has conducted radio and optical observations of a peculiar giant radio galaxy known as GRG-J223301+131502. Results of the observational campaign shed more light on the properties of this galaxy and have unveiled its exceptional jet structure. The findings are reported in a paper published September 26 on arXiv.org.
In the near future, satellites will beam down renewable energy to anyone who needs it
The concept of a global energy grid isn't new and has been around for nearly a century. Nikola Tesla wanted everybody to be able to draw energy from such a grid, but it did not make business sense. Now, a recent demonstration from a company named Emrod may have found a way to power up the globe while still serving its business interests.
Cubesat formations could beam ads to Earth, some researchers think
A Russian study claims that flying a formation of cubesats to create adverts in the night sky could be economically viable.
daystech.org
Spectroscopy and Machine Learning Focus Lens on Far Reaches of the Universe | Research & Technology | Oct 2022
MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2022 — Researchers from the ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney spectroscopically confirmed a variety of sturdy gravitational lenses that have been initially recognized utilizing convolutional neural networks (CNNs).
