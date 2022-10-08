Gallatin City-County Health Department to Hold Walk-In Flu Vaccine Clinics with an Option for COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Officials say fentanyl crisis in Montana is worsening
Bozeman, Mont — Local law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl crisis in Montana is a problem that’s only getting worse. K-9 officer Braden Peterson and his dog, Stretch, know they’re needed, especially now. “Every week, I feel like we're seizing a car with drugs in it, and...
Death of local teacher brings attention to biker safety
Following the tragic death of a local teacher, bikers around Bozeman are questioning their safety and speaking out as to why defensive biking is so important.
Bozeman High School teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher died as a result of injuries after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike last week.
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) putting community before raising rents
Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%.
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
NBCMontana
Bozeman police seek identifying information
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are asking the public to help identify individuals in an ongoing investigation. Police didn’t release any specific details. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jake Ahmann at jahmann@bozeman.net.
7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most
Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
Big, Orange Full Hunter’s Moon Tonight: What to Expect
The Bozeman area should be in for a real treat tonight, October 9th. Weather looks good for what should be a really big, orange hued full moon. Sunday, October 9th is when we'll be getting this full Hunter's Moon shortly after sunset. The last few evenings have been stunning already with good timing and perfect weather. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
New art makes its way to a busy downtown intersection
The City of Bozeman, Gender Equality Montana, and Downtown Bozeman helped two artists from Dark art Collective make the street mural a reality.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott expected to start against Northern Colorado, Callahan O'Reilly wins weekly award
BOZEMAN — After sitting out wins against UC Davis and Idaho State, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared from concussion protocol and is back at practice, head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday. Vigen said the plan is to start Mellott against Northern Colorado this weekend, even...
Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State
When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
