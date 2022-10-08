Gallatin City-County Health Department to Hold Walk-In Flu Vaccine Clinics with an Option for COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO