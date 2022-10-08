ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 9 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 9, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay

Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale

It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE
Business Monthly

Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets

The state of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10 percent savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12 percent above the 2018 baseline.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo

Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
umd.edu

A New Look for a Maryland Icon

The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
CLINTON, MD
WBOC

This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Governor Candidate Debate to Take Place on Wednesday, October 12

The first, and likely only, debate between the candidates for Maryland governor will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, October 12th. Republican candidate Dan Cox and Democratic candidate Wes Moore will participate in the debate, which will last an hour and will take place at the Maryland Public Television studio in Owings Mill. It can be watched locally on NBC 4.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip

BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.  
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxbaltimore.com

2022 Maryland General Election voters' guide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This November, Marylanders will elect a new governor, attorney general, and comptroller, along with dozens of major local races. Here's what you need to know about key races and deadlines. Key races at a glance. Governor: Best-selling author Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight temperatures trigger frost warning

BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Maryland area.Temperatures as low as 34 degrees could create frost formation between midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.The frost is predicted to develop in western Maryland, central Maryland, and northern Maryland.Additionally, frost is projected to develop in northern and northwest Virginia as well as the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. The frost could kill some sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered, according to the NWS.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE

