realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 9 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 9, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WBOC
Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay
Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
WTOP
Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale
It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Climate Protestors Aggravate Drivers On Capital Beltway — Again (VIDEO)
Seven protesters from across the country were arrested by Maryland State Police troopers during a climate change demonstration on the Capital Beltway Monday, Oct. 10. Horns blared as activists from the organization Declare Emergency sat on the inner loop holding banners and dancing to the beat of a drum around 10:30 a.m. in Montgomery County.
WTOP
With more people working from home, is traffic getting better in the DC area?
The number of people working from home tripled nationwide between 2019 and 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. With teleworking more popular in the aftermath of the pandemic, what does this mean for the D.C.-area commute?. With fewer people commuting to work, is traffic lighter and is it...
Business Monthly
Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets
The state of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10 percent savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12 percent above the 2018 baseline.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
Without COVID-Era Protections, Evictions In The Region Are Ticking Up
As the pandemic waned, Vivian Tatabod, a nurse in Prince George’s County, says she noticed many of her neighbors in her apartment building getting evicted. “When people were going through so much,” she says. “Stuff outside, thrown out, families, struggling to find a place.”. Rent in her...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
umd.edu
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
WBOC
This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Governor Candidate Debate to Take Place on Wednesday, October 12
The first, and likely only, debate between the candidates for Maryland governor will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, October 12th. Republican candidate Dan Cox and Democratic candidate Wes Moore will participate in the debate, which will last an hour and will take place at the Maryland Public Television studio in Owings Mill. It can be watched locally on NBC 4.
Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip
BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Maryland General Election voters' guide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This November, Marylanders will elect a new governor, attorney general, and comptroller, along with dozens of major local races. Here's what you need to know about key races and deadlines. Key races at a glance. Governor: Best-selling author Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state...
Maryland Weather: Overnight temperatures trigger frost warning
BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Maryland area.Temperatures as low as 34 degrees could create frost formation between midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.The frost is predicted to develop in western Maryland, central Maryland, and northern Maryland.Additionally, frost is projected to develop in northern and northwest Virginia as well as the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. The frost could kill some sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered, according to the NWS.
Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45. The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement,...
Wbaltv.com
What happens if Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana referendum question?
Maryland voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this November. Statewide referendum question No. 4 is on the ballot for Election Day. As printed on the ballot, the question reads: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21. years...
Nottingham MD
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Comments