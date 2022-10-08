Tens of thousands of sites across the U.S. may be polluted with toxic so-called “forever chemicals,” a team of scientists argued in a study released on Wednesday. The researchers said that in the absence of information proving otherwise, contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) should be presumed at 57,412 locations spread across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

SCIENCE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO