Maine State

Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillén Has Highway Renamed in Her Honor

The disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army specialist stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 shook the nation and led to widescale changes in how the military protects victims of sexual violence. On Saturday, a state highway in her hometown, Houston, will be named after the...
HOUSTON, TX
‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego

A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney's Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday. The proposed judgment between the City...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vote-by-Mail Ballots Sent Statewide; Voting Period Begins Immediately

With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
CALIFORNIA STATE

