Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley on a Mission to Educate Community Ahead of Elections
Early voting is underway across California and mail-in ballots should be in people's mailboxes soon. For Bay Area Latino leaders, the biggest issue is not on the ballot but rather at the ballot box due to low turnout within Latino voters. A local coalition of women of all backgrounds wants...
Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillén Has Highway Renamed in Her Honor
The disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army specialist stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 shook the nation and led to widescale changes in how the military protects victims of sexual violence. On Saturday, a state highway in her hometown, Houston, will be named after the...
‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego
A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney's Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday. The proposed judgment between the City...
Vote-by-Mail Ballots Sent Statewide; Voting Period Begins Immediately
With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
