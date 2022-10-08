The following letter was submitted by Rick Rathfon, Chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee. The 2022 general election is on November 8 and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro has refused to debate Republican candidate Doug Mastriano. Why? Shapiro is trying to run out the clock just like Biden did in 2020. He is a gutless coward for refusing to debate and has no record to run on. Shapiro was Tom Wolf’s wingman when it came to mask mandates and lockdowns that hurt literally everyone in Pennsylvania especially children kept out of schools!

CLARION COUNTY, PA