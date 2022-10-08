ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’

Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
Oleksii Reznikov
Vladimir Putin
Refat Chubarov
Benzinga

More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing

During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
