Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
Russia's FSB arrests eight for Crimean Bridge bombing
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the bombing of a vital bridge to Crimea, an attack it said was masterminded by Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’
Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
Amid renewed protests, Iran suffers a 'major disruption' in internet service
Demonstrators again take to the streets in Iran weeks after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police.
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
