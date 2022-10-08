Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on Highway 11 near Gratiot Saturday just after 2am. 20 year old Kimberly Garcia-Andrade of Gratiot was traveling east on Highway and swerved to miss a raccoon and went off the road. Garcia-Andrade than swerved back onto the road, overcorrected and went into the ditch where she rolled, coming to rest on its passenger side. Garcia-Andrade reported no injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Garcia-Andrade was cited for Failure to Keep Her Vehicle under Control.

GRATIOT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO