Platteville Man Arrested For Driving While Revoked
A man from Platteville was arrested by Lafayette County authorities Monday. 53 year old Lawrence Whitcher was arrested around 5pm for Operating while Revoked on West Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Whitcher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released on a signature bond.
Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury.
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the...
One Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Gratiot
Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on Highway 11 near Gratiot Saturday just after 2am. 20 year old Kimberly Garcia-Andrade of Gratiot was traveling east on Highway and swerved to miss a raccoon and went off the road. Garcia-Andrade than swerved back onto the road, overcorrected and went into the ditch where she rolled, coming to rest on its passenger side. Garcia-Andrade reported no injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Garcia-Andrade was cited for Failure to Keep Her Vehicle under Control.
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
Trial dates set for one of three charged in kidnapping-turned-killing
PORTAGE, Wis. — Trial dates were set Tuesday for one of the three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage. Online court records show Ja’Kenya Patty, 21, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 13. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 28, and the trial is set to begin on April 24.
Darlington man pleads guilty to trying to kill girlfriend
A Darlington man recently pleaded guilty to trying to kill his girlfriend last year. 43 year old Gregory Frechette entered a no-contest guilty plea in Lafayette County to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 28.
Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
Middleton PD giving away free steering wheel locks to owners of some Hyundai vehicles
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department and South Korean automaker Hyundai have teamed up to offer free steering wheel locks to drivers of certain Hyundai vehicles that have drawn the attention of thieves. In a news release Tuesday night, the city’s police department said it will offer the...
Restoration underway on ‘LOVE’ mural on side of Williamson St. building
MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
Freemasons of Cambridge donate fire suppression tool to Capitol Police
MADISON, Wis. — The Freemasons of Cambridge on Monday gave the Capitol Police Department a special compact fire suppression tool they hope will help save lives in the event of an emergency. The laptop-sized kits, which can easily fit in a squad car, can be used to quickly put...
Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader. Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact of Wisconsin’s gay community. Wagner died last December.
Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road
MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
From Brooklyn to Madison, a criminal justice alternative gets its legs with $600K boost
MADISON, Wis. — An often-discussed, long-planned sweeping criminal justice reform in Dane County has moved a step closer to reality with a $600,000 federal grant to fund a pilot program over the next four years. The community court—based on a nationally-renowned model in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood—seeks to build...
UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.
Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive
MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside
MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help. Call...
DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
