Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Hendriks and Matchinsky Earn Conference Weekly Honors

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the second straight week, St. Cloud State Swim & Dive had two student athletes earn conference weekly honors, as announced on Tuesday. Junior Raf Hendriks (Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands) was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Swimmer of the Week, while senior Meredith Matchinsky (St. Cloud, Minn.) was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Diver of the Week for the second consecutive week.
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Impress this Weekend against Northern Michigan

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive had an impressive showing over the weekend, competing against Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday. The men's team picked up wins over the Wildcats on both Friday and Saturday. This was the Huskies first time beating Northern Michigan in a dual meet for over 8 years. The women's team was unable to pick up wins this weekend, falling to the Wildcats on both Friday and Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Has Pair of Games Picked up on National Television

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will have two games televised on national television, as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced its television schedule on CBS Sports Network for the season. CBS Sports Network will televise 11 NCHC games during the second half of the season, including eight regular-season contests, mostly on Friday nights and all three games at the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff. All eight NCHC teams will be featured at least once on CBS Sports Network during the regular season, with seven teams being televised in their home arenas.
scsuhuskies.com

Phebie Rossi named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State middle blocker Phebie Rossi has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Rossi led the NSIC in total blocks (27.0), points (66.0), blocks/set (2.08) and points/set (5.08) last week as SCSU went 2-1 at Halenbeck Hall. Her staggering 2.08 blocks/set paced the league by over a half-block while she was the only player in the Northern Sun to average 5.0 or more points a set. The Rapid City, S.D. native also ranked eighth across the league with 3.54 kills/set on .369 hitting while anchoring a defense that led the NSIC with 3.08 blocks/set.
scsuhuskies.com

Kohn Records Fifth Shutout in Tie with Concordia St. Paul

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (4-5-4, 3-3-4 NSIC) battled to a scoreless tie against Concordia St. Paul (6-4-3, 5-2-2 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded two saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the season. TURNING...
fox9.com

U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
voiceofalexandria.com

Peak fall colors currently "blanketing" parts of northern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Peak fall color is blanketing parts of northern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota spokesperson Amy Barrett says locations like Glendalough State Park or Itasca State Park are right in the middle of peak fall color right now. Barrett says southern Minnesota is still about 25-to-50 percent peak color. She says that doesn’t mean some of the trees and flowers haven’t peaked. She says you can pretty much find fall color on one variety of plant or tree, or another, right now.
gowatertown.net

Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
106.9 KROC

Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License

The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
