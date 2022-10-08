Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scsuhuskies.com
Hendriks and Matchinsky Earn Conference Weekly Honors
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the second straight week, St. Cloud State Swim & Dive had two student athletes earn conference weekly honors, as announced on Tuesday. Junior Raf Hendriks (Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands) was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Swimmer of the Week, while senior Meredith Matchinsky (St. Cloud, Minn.) was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Diver of the Week for the second consecutive week.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Impress this Weekend against Northern Michigan
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive had an impressive showing over the weekend, competing against Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday. The men's team picked up wins over the Wildcats on both Friday and Saturday. This was the Huskies first time beating Northern Michigan in a dual meet for over 8 years. The women's team was unable to pick up wins this weekend, falling to the Wildcats on both Friday and Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Has Pair of Games Picked up on National Television
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will have two games televised on national television, as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced its television schedule on CBS Sports Network for the season. CBS Sports Network will televise 11 NCHC games during the second half of the season, including eight regular-season contests, mostly on Friday nights and all three games at the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff. All eight NCHC teams will be featured at least once on CBS Sports Network during the regular season, with seven teams being televised in their home arenas.
scsuhuskies.com
Phebie Rossi named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State middle blocker Phebie Rossi has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Rossi led the NSIC in total blocks (27.0), points (66.0), blocks/set (2.08) and points/set (5.08) last week as SCSU went 2-1 at Halenbeck Hall. Her staggering 2.08 blocks/set paced the league by over a half-block while she was the only player in the Northern Sun to average 5.0 or more points a set. The Rapid City, S.D. native also ranked eighth across the league with 3.54 kills/set on .369 hitting while anchoring a defense that led the NSIC with 3.08 blocks/set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scsuhuskies.com
Kohn Records Fifth Shutout in Tie with Concordia St. Paul
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (4-5-4, 3-3-4 NSIC) battled to a scoreless tie against Concordia St. Paul (6-4-3, 5-2-2 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded two saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the season. TURNING...
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
voiceofalexandria.com
Peak fall colors currently "blanketing" parts of northern Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Peak fall color is blanketing parts of northern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota spokesperson Amy Barrett says locations like Glendalough State Park or Itasca State Park are right in the middle of peak fall color right now. Barrett says southern Minnesota is still about 25-to-50 percent peak color. She says that doesn’t mean some of the trees and flowers haven’t peaked. She says you can pretty much find fall color on one variety of plant or tree, or another, right now.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night
Temps near 80 and a shot at strong or severe thunderstorms is weather typically reserved for August in Minnesota, but that's what Mother Nature has delivered on this mid-October day. The best chance for low-end severe weather is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where storms are expected to fire...
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0