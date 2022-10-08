Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Metasurface-driven full-space structured light for three-dimensional imaging
Structured light (SL)-based depth-sensing technology illuminates the objects with an array of dots, and backscattered light is monitored to extract three-dimensional information. Conventionally, diffractive optical elements have been used to form laser dot array, however, the field-of-view (FOV) and diffraction efficiency are limited due to their micron-scale pixel size. Here, we propose a metasurface-enhanced SL-based depth-sensing platform that scatters high-density ~10"‰K dot array over the 180Â° FOV by manipulating light at subwavelength-scale. As a proof-of-concept, we place face masks one on the beam axis and the other 50Â° apart from axis within distance of 1"‰m and estimate the depth information using a stereo matching algorithm. Furthermore, we demonstrate the replication of the metasurface using the nanoparticle-embedded-resin (nano-PER) imprinting method which enables high-throughput manufacturing of the metasurfaces on any arbitrary substrates. Such a full-space diffractive metasurface may afford ultra-compact depth perception platform for face recognition and automotive robot vision applications.
Nature.com
Efficacy of COVID-HIGIV in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection
In late 2019 the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus emerged in China and quickly spread into a worldwide pandemic. It has caused millions of hospitalizations and deaths, despite the use of COVID-19 vaccines. Convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies emerged as major therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19. We have developed an anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIGIV), a potential improvement from using convalescent plasma. In this report the efficacy of COVID-HIGIV was evaluated in hamster and mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-HIGIV treatment in both mice and hamsters significantly reduced the viral load in the lungs. Among COVID-HIGIV treated animals, infection-related body weight loss was reduced and the animals regained their baseline body weight faster than the PBS controls. In hamsters, COVID-HIGIV treatment reduced infection-associated lung pathology including lung inflammation, and pneumocyte hypertrophy in the lungs. These results support ongoing trials for outpatient treatment with COVID-HIGIV for safety and efficacy evaluation (NCT04910269, NCT04546581).
Nature.com
Reflections and future strategies for Third Pole Environment
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â pages 608"“610 (2022)Cite this article. Third Pole Environment programme was established to characterize Earth System interactions over the broader Tibetan Plateau region. Despite past successes, more insight and actionable knowledge are needed, particularly regarding the Asian Water Tower's imbalance and associated ecosystem feedbacks and geohazards, and the teleconnections between the Third Pole and other regions.
Nature.com
Neurocognitive analyses reveal that video game players exhibit enhanced implicit temporal processing
Winning in action video games requires to predict timed events in order to react fast enough. In these games, repeated waiting for enemies may help to develop implicit (incidental) preparation mechanisms. We compared action video game players and non-video game players in a reaction time task involving both implicit time preparations and explicit (conscious) temporal attention cues. Participants were immersed in virtual reality and instructed to respond to a visual target appearing at variable delays after a warning signal. In half of the trials, an explicit cue indicated when the target would occur after the warning signal. Behavioral, oculomotor and EEG data consistently indicate that, compared with non-video game players, video game players better prepare in time using implicit mechanisms. This sheds light on the neglected role of implicit timing and related electrophysiological mechanisms in gaming research. The results further suggest that game-based interventions may help remediate implicit timing disorders found in psychiatric populations.
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
Australia predicted to avoid worst of downturn as IMF warns of global recession
Revenue boost will aid budget repair as ‘storm clouds’ loom over economy, Deloitte predicts
Phys.org
Can critical metals for renewable energy products be found in existing mines? New research says yes
Ramping up renewable energy products will require a range of critical metals. One of these elements, tellurium, is gaining in popularity for use in photovoltaics, or solar panels. As global demand for solar panels continues to increase, so does the need for critical metals like tellurium. Tellurium isn't mined as...
TechCrunch
Matrix Partners, long an investor in software infrastructure, has some questions about web3
Eight hundred million dollars is a lot of capital for the firm, which, like Benchmark, has been consistent over the years about maintaining comparatively smaller funds, even while many other venture firms have doubled, tripled — even quintupled — their assets under management. (Like Benchmark, Matrix raised a $1 billion fund once during the dot-com era; it wound up returning half of it to its investors when the market imploded.)
Phys.org
New strategies to accelerate application of lithium-rich Mn-based cathode
Lithium-rich Mn-based oxide (LRMO) is one of the next generation cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), which is expected to exceed high energy density of 550 Wh kg-1. However, the redox reaction of anionic oxygen (O2-) is sluggish and not stable, leading to poor rate capability and cycling performance of...
Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen - WSJ
Oct 10 (Reuters) - California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.N) is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV (QIA.DE), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TechCrunch
Factorial adds $120M and doubles valuation to $1B to build enterprise-quality HR for SMBs
The Barcelona startup has raised $120 million, a Series C that is not only one of the biggest for Spain, but one of the biggest currently coming out of Europe. Led by Atomico, the round also included GIC as well as past investors Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum. This all-equity round is notable not just for its size, but for the price tag it confers on the startup: Factorial is now valued at $1 billion, double its valuation a year ago when it raised $80 million.
Apple, Samsung Smartphone Users Could Access 5G By December Via Software Upgrade
Apple Inc AAPL and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF agreed to upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December following a government push. Apple looks to push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12, and iPhone SE, which do not yet support the network, Reuters reports citing industry sources.
iQmetrix to Offer a Host of Insights and Expertise at the 2022 Telecom Industry Address
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- These are uncertain times for retailers of all stripes, and telecom retailers are no exception. With a potential recession looming, the holidays approaching, regulations becoming ever more complex, and the workforce shrinking, telecom retailers need guidance and tools to help them not just survive but thrive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005122/en/ iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management solutions, will be hosting the 2022 Telecom Industry Address on Wednesday, October 19 at 11am ET. Image: iQmetrix
getnews.info
Malaria Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 15+ Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Malaria Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in the Malaria pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
getnews.info
Subscription E-commerce Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast by 2027
According to IMARC group experts, The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,″ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on subscription E-commerce market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.
TechCrunch
Viam rolls out a free beta of its cloud-based robotics tools
The Viam Robotics CEO and MongoDB co-founder describes purchasing a Universal Robotics’ UR5 robot arm and programming it to play chess. “I don’t think hardware is hard. I think hardware is not that hard. But if I asked my hardware designer to go build a thing, in three months, it will work.”
Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.
