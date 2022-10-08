ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Rudy's Hat Trick Helps Hornets Shut Out Galeton On Senior Night.

Senior Sam Rudy had a hat trick as the Wellsboro Boys Soccer team rolled to their 7th straight win by defeating Galeton 6-0 on Tuesday, October 11. Wellsboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead just past the midway point of the first half. With 24:17 showing on the clock, junior Caden Smith scored as Rudy assisted. Rudy would score his first goal of the evening at 19:36 on a solo shot in front of the goal.
Closing ceremony held at The Wall that Heals

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Many gathered in Sayre on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the Walls that Heals. Dozens came out to pay their final respects to the wall at Riverfront Park. A closing ceremony was held before volunteers began taking down the wall on Sunday afternoon. The Penn...
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville

Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
School Bus Driver Threatened by Two Coudersport Women

A school bus driver from Port Allegany was confronted and threatened by two women from Coudersport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 68-year-old Dennis Bechtel was driving a school bus with a child on board Thursday afternoon when 39-year-old Geromia Schoonover ran into the roadway in front of the bus to stop it. She and 33-year-old Kylie Schoonover then approached the vehicle’s doors and started shouting obscenities at the victim.
Bullet shot through window at elementary school

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
Demolition begins at former Country Cupboard restaurant

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Equipment is set up outside the former Country Cupboard Restaurant near Lewisburg. The place will soon be torn down. "You won't notice much from the outside for a week or two, and then you'll start to begin to see that. It will be in a month from now pretty noticeable that it's being demolished, and then it takes about two months. It really won't wrap up until sometime in December," said Kendra Aucker, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
No injuries in Wyoming County school bus crash

LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — Police believe faulty steering is to blame for a bus crash Tuesday morning in Wyoming County. It happened just after 7 a.m. on Erhardt Road in Overfield Township near Lake Winola. Tunkhannock Township police say 14 students were on board. They were taken inside a...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54

DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Attack sends woman to the hospital

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung. Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15. Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed...
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
Students protest against East Gym dress code

Binghamton University students gathered at the East Gym to protest its dress code this past Friday. The protest took place just outside the front doors of the East Gym, with students from a variety class years present. Students used posters and speeches to share their opinions on the dress code — which students claim recently begun to be enforced — while also collecting signatures for a petition. The Home Box Office (HBO), who were in the process of filming a different program, was also present to capture the event.
