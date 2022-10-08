Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
'Halloween Parade & Festival' to return to Louisville after two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare for costumes, live entertainment and Halloween activities!. Spooky season is upon us, and Louisville’s 'Halloween Parade & Festival' is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of this year’s six-week Ultimate Halloween Fest. The festival took a two-year hiatus, due to...
foodanddine.com
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
Fight to the finish: Louisville's Great Chili Cook-off to commence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Assemble your beans, hot peppers and chili spices as Market Street transforms into a competitive kitchen. Chili connoisseurs will create and taste different types from around the Louisville-area. Louisville Great Chili Cook-off has been bringing people together over chili tracing back to 1989. Cook-off organizers host...
Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry. 30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website. Guest can expect...
Louisville's LGBTQ community celebrates inclusivity with 'Halloqueen' festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s October and many are gearing up for their favorite fall activities including Halloween. Drag Queen Story Time kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday with “Halloqueen” fest. The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
wdrb.com
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
spectrumnews1.com
'I think it's over a thousand boxes of prints': Courier-Journal, Bingham family donates entire photo archive to UofL
LOUISVILLE — Roughly three million images that cover decades of Commonwealth history have a new home at the University of Louisville. The Courier-Journal and Bingham family have donated the paper’s entire photo archive to the university’s special collections department. What You Need To Know. The Barry Bingham,...
WLKY.com
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
Wave 3
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council has decided the King Louis XVI statue will not return to the outdoors. Previously located on West Jefferson and 6th Streets, the statue was vandalized during summer protests in 2020. The marble was cracked, spray-painted and the statue’s right hand was ripped off...
WHAS 11
Louisville residents concerned by young thieves
A child steals from a family's front porch in the Portland neighborhood in broad daylight. The family said this isn't the first time this has happened.
