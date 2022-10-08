ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodanddine.com

Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)

Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Woods, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

Fight to the finish: Louisville's Great Chili Cook-off to commence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Assemble your beans, hot peppers and chili spices as Market Street transforms into a competitive kitchen. Chili connoisseurs will create and taste different types from around the Louisville-area. Louisville Great Chili Cook-off has been bringing people together over chili tracing back to 1989. Cook-off organizers host...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pumpkin#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Iroquois Park#Rings#Alliance
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WHAS11

The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy