KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 3 hours ago. In Wichita,...
KAKE TV
Salina South's 'Common Grounds' coffee bar operating back at full steam
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Salina South High School underwent extensive renovations in 2018 and part of those changes included adding a coffee bar. The coffee bar is a space, the pandemic, has put it on hold for the last two years, but now machines are back to full steam. "Hi,...
ksal.com
Wednesday Candidate Forum Planned
A candidate forum is planned in Salina this week. According to the Salina League of Women Voters, you can meet candidates for local, state and national office during a candidate forum planned Wednesday, Oct. 12 by Salina Area Technical College’s Student Government Association and the Salina League of Women Voters.
ksal.com
Tyson Allan Robb
It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Tyson Allan Robb, 19, on October 4, 2022. He was born December 2, 2002, in Salina, Kan. Tyson had a smile that would light up the room. That light will remain to hold us in our darkness. He had a gentle and giving heart. He loved his family above all. He would find peace driving and listening to music or sitting by his dad’s pond. Tyson loved pondering the meaning of life and telling bad jokes. He aspired to be a mechanic and hoped to return to school. Tyson’s beautiful soul will live on in all of us.
ksal.com
$1 Million Grant to Salina Mental Health Organization
Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers, including one in Salina receiving $1 million. According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Kansas was awarded the fifth highest total dollar amount in the country in this grant funding cycle provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants are part of SAMHSA’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic–Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) grant program.
ksal.com
High School Coaches Corner (10/8/22)
The High School Coaches Corner airs on Saturdays from 8-9am on 1150 KSAL. Hear from area coaches of Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Ell-Saline, and Minneapolis.
ksal.com
Peggy L. Tholstrup
Peggy L. Tholstrup, 89, passed into the loving arms of her Savior at Presbyterian Manor Salina on October 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, of nearly 70 years, Delbert L. Tholstrup of Salina, her parents, Rueben and Ruth Johnson, and her brother, Donald Johnson, all of Scandia, Kansas.
ksal.com
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
ksal.com
NCKL Week 6 Recap
There was one North Central Kansas League showdown this past week which went to the Clay Center Tigers, who scored a 41-26 victory over Concordia. The win finishes Clay Center’s 2022 NCKL schedule, which they finished with a 4-1 record, their only loss coming against Wamego, who is undefeated in NCKL play this season with only a showdown against Abilene in 2022’s regular season finale. The Tigers have guaranteed themselves no less than a 2nd place league finish this year.
Small earthquake recorded near Marion, Kansas
A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning near Marion.
City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs
On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
ksal.com
NCAA Week 6 Recap
There were no head-to-head NCAA football games this past week and the six NCAA teams had a .500 week with the two teams at the top of the 2022 standings, Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline, winning their respective showdowns while the Beloit Trojans were able to come up with their fourth straight victory after opening the season with a pair of losses.
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Diehl, Lisa Rene; 44; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 10-10-2022
Salina Police are reviewing video of a male checking car doors in the 700 block of Banner Circle, after someone entered a work van owned by Wilson Electric and stole $6,500 worth of DeWalt and Klein power tools. Police say the crime occurred early Friday between 4am and 10am. Authorities...
ksal.com
$20,000 of Jewelry Stolen From Residence
A $20 tote containing gold and diamond jewelry worth $20,000 was stolen from a Salina home. Joyce Worth a 67-year-old Salina resident reports that the tote was the only item stolen and it was taken sometime between October 2nd and 10th from her garage in the 700 block of Willis.
$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
ksal.com
