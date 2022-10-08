Read full article on original website
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
$1 Million Grant to Salina Mental Health Organization
Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers, including one in Salina receiving $1 million. According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Kansas was awarded the fifth highest total dollar amount in the country in this grant funding cycle provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants are part of SAMHSA’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic–Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) grant program.
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Tyson Allan Robb
It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Tyson Allan Robb, 19, on October 4, 2022. He was born December 2, 2002, in Salina, Kan. Tyson had a smile that would light up the room. That light will remain to hold us in our darkness. He had a gentle and giving heart. He loved his family above all. He would find peace driving and listening to music or sitting by his dad’s pond. Tyson loved pondering the meaning of life and telling bad jokes. He aspired to be a mechanic and hoped to return to school. Tyson’s beautiful soul will live on in all of us.
Bud Light truck overturns on Kansas highway
A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best in the nation to drive in according to a new study. With an average of $564 lost per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in.
KERA to close soon with $250 million used to help pay Kansans’ rent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $250 million has been used to pay rent and help with utilities from the KERA program, which will soon close. The Kansas Housing Resource Corporation says that as of Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 75,000 Kansans and 10,000 housing and service providers have received more than $250 million in rental and utility assistance to prevent thousands of evictions and provide vital services to more than 30,000 families.
Small earthquake recorded near Marion, Kansas
A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning near Marion.
Semi overturns, spills load of beer on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs
On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Farm states and the feds — but not Kansas — are suing pesticide makers over alleged monopolies
Ten states have joined the federal government to sue major pesticide makers, contending that the companies effectively shut off farmers from cheaper, generic products. Kansas is sitting out the case even though nearby farm states — including Nebraska, Iowa and Texas — signed on. Kansas Attorney General Derek...
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Linenberger
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Linenberger, of Salina, Kansas, passed away October 6th, 2022 at the age of 58. She is survived by her husband, David Linenberger; her children, Jason (April) Augustine, Nathan Augustine, and Christian (Meagan) Linenberger; step-children, Jason Linenberger, Alysha (Cary) Jones; her grandchildren, Hunter, Brooklyn, Mason, Conner, and Brinley; her sisters Kim (Jeff) Dechant, Jackie (Chad) Ruder; her father Don Leikam; and her beloved dog, Sadie. She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Leikam.
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
