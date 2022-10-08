Students moved into Lewes Elementary School in April, paving the way for Richard A. Shields Elementary School across the street to be demolished ahead of construction of Cape Henlopen School District’s third middle school. From Savannah Road, Lewes Elementary looks very similar to the way it appeared after it opened in 1921. This photograph was made in 1922. One stark difference is the growth of two large trees in front of the school along Savannah Road. The school, which housed many grades when it opened and eventually became Lewes High School, was originally financed by Pierre S. du Pont as part of an extensive public education improvement initiative which bankrolled construction of new schools up and down the state. The building also housed the first Cape Henlopen High School classes after consolidation of the Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach special school districts in 1969.

