Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/11/22
The Lewes Board of Public Works Finance Committee is meeting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the BPW conference room. Committee members will discuss two nominations to the committee, the framework of capital projects over the next 10 years, and review various financial scenarios. See the meeting agenda and...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
Cape Gazette
SETTLEMENT ALERT
Join us in congratulating Amy Fresh from Hope Realty for her recent settlement for a beautiful townhome in Millsboro, Delaware. Amy’s constant dedication to her clients and level of professionalism, make her an important team member. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, please contact our...
WDEL 1150AM
Religious freedom case plays out in Del. Court of Chancery
The restrictions imposed on religious activities in Delaware early during the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The state wants to dismiss lawsuits that were filed by two church leaders in December 2021 that sought to keep the state from restricting church activities in any way in the future. In turn, the plaintiffs want to keep their case alive and are seeking injunctive relief.
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth atrium dedicated to Elkins and Archibald
During a dedication event Oct. 8 that had attendees laughing and crying, CAMP Rehoboth’s atrium was dedicated in honor of co-founders Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. Elkins and Murray Archibald co-founded CAMP Rehoboth in 1991. Elkins died in 2018 from lymphoma. CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Wes Combs...
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
Cape Gazette
Lewes establishing fines for civil offenses
As a homeowner in the City of Lewes, one can technically be sent to jail for not having grass trimmed to the proper length. Seriously. Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell may have more pressing issues at hand, but the law, as it is written today, does not allow for a simple fine for such violations.
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
Cape Gazette
Lewes School in the 1920s
Students moved into Lewes Elementary School in April, paving the way for Richard A. Shields Elementary School across the street to be demolished ahead of construction of Cape Henlopen School District’s third middle school. From Savannah Road, Lewes Elementary looks very similar to the way it appeared after it opened in 1921. This photograph was made in 1922. One stark difference is the growth of two large trees in front of the school along Savannah Road. The school, which housed many grades when it opened and eventually became Lewes High School, was originally financed by Pierre S. du Pont as part of an extensive public education improvement initiative which bankrolled construction of new schools up and down the state. The building also housed the first Cape Henlopen High School classes after consolidation of the Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach special school districts in 1969.
Somewhere over the river, Dr. Oz is in trouble | Mulshine
On Sunday, I crossed the Delaware to cover a speech in what is shaping up as the pivotal race for control of the U.S. Senate. As I approached the site of the event I heard the strains of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” emanating from the PA system.
Cape Gazette
Thomas William Gillespie, proud veteran
Thomas William Gillespie, 85, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Henry and Dorothy Gillespie. Thomas attended Paul Newman High School in Philadelphia. A proud veteran of the U. S....
Cape Gazette
Clinton W. Fetterman, active church member
Clinton W. Fetterman, 83, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Clint was born in Philadelphia Pa., son of the late Clinton F. Fetterman and Dorothy A. (Rickner) Fetterman. Clint worked for Philadelphia Electric Company as a construction manager,...
Cape Gazette
Horace Junior Strand, life of the party
Horace Junior Strand, 63, known to his friends and family as “Junnie” and “The Fly,” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Md. Junnie was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Lewes, to the late Horace and Beatrice Wescott Harmon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Mary Louise Strand at birth; and a brother Colbert Strand.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
Cape Gazette
State park restaurant proposal is insulting
I don’t know where to begin. While longtime residents of Sussex County continue to reel under the urbanization this once very rural county has historically enjoyed, we are now further insulted by a proposal to apparently erect a restaurant inside our treasured and protected Cape Henlopen State Park. Yes, what a great idea. Maybe that could just be the start of a very lucrative commercialization of an area of natural beauty, so we effectively render it irretrievably ugly. No, no and heck no ... please.
