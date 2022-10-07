ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices

Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
DENVER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

North Metro members complete heavy rescue training

Dozens of firefighters in the North Metro District have joined the ranks of specialized responders for worst-case scenarios after graduating from its Heavy Rescue Academy on Friday. “These are our very highest risk and also our lowest frequency calls, so it requires us to really train intensely on it,” North...
NORTHGLENN, CO
K99

A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins

There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
FORT COLLINS, CO
theprowersjournal.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Boulder Valley School Board examines diversity hiring efforts

Boulder Valley School District will review its hiring efforts to bolster its percentage of educators of color during its school board meeting tonight. In 2019, Boulder Valley unveiled its “All Together for All Students” strategic plan, which among other objectives sought to increase recruitment of diversity hires. For...
BOULDER, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Top 5 Highest Rated Fast Food Restaurants

Bon Appetit, a well-known food magazine, named Boulder the “Foodiest Town in America.” Boulder was also named America’s Foodiest Town by CoutureColorado.com and one of the top 10 Foodie Cities by Livability. The following are the top five fast food restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, according to the...
BOULDER, CO
milehighcre.com

Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland

The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
LOVELAND, CO

