Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do itDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail serviceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way homeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Southlands enhances family-friendly experience with new play area for kidsMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
"$56 in our bank account": Colorado-based dog rescue needs donations to avoid closure
The Denver-based canine rescue that has reportedly saved more than 1,500 dogs from kill shelters since 2020 is in danger of having to shut down and they're asking the public for help. On Instagram, 'A Friend of Jack' founder Allie Bradshaw shared that the company only has $56 left in...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Colorado city worst in the country for package theft, according to report
A recent data analysis by SafeWise.com, suggests that Denver was the worst metro city in the United States for package theft in 2021. According to the report, Denver has been on a steady climb up the list since 2019 and surpassed San Francisco for the number one spot last year.
Colorado doctor says you should still get a colonoscopy, even after recent study
But the new European study published in the New England Journal of Medicine compared results from a group that was invited to get screened against a group that did not.
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
Oil and gas site catches fire in Adams County
Firefighters were responding to an oil and gas well fire Tuesday afternoon in Adams County.
broomfieldleader.com
North Metro members complete heavy rescue training
Dozens of firefighters in the North Metro District have joined the ranks of specialized responders for worst-case scenarios after graduating from its Heavy Rescue Academy on Friday. “These are our very highest risk and also our lowest frequency calls, so it requires us to really train intensely on it,” North...
$400 million swing in resort's property tax value upheld by Colorado appeals court
With a $400 million difference in property value on the line, Colorado's second-highest court has sided with Adams County in upholding a $676.5 million valuation of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The owner of the 1,501-room hotel near Denver International Airport attempted to argue the amenity-rich convention center's...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
theprowersjournal.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
broomfieldleader.com
Boulder Valley School Board examines diversity hiring efforts
Boulder Valley School District will review its hiring efforts to bolster its percentage of educators of color during its school board meeting tonight. In 2019, Boulder Valley unveiled its “All Together for All Students” strategic plan, which among other objectives sought to increase recruitment of diversity hires. For...
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 5 Highest Rated Fast Food Restaurants
Bon Appetit, a well-known food magazine, named Boulder the “Foodiest Town in America.” Boulder was also named America’s Foodiest Town by CoutureColorado.com and one of the top 10 Foodie Cities by Livability. The following are the top five fast food restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, according to the...
Westword
Xcel Asking Public Utilities Commission to Raise Gas Rates. Here's Why
Just as many Coloradans are turning on their heating systems, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission is about to rule on an Xcel Energy gas-rate case that would raise rates for consumers, as well as potentially approve a new Renewable Energy Plan, which wouldn’t. Xcel Energy, the electric and gas...
milehighcre.com
Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland
The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
