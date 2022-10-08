Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat
MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said. Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
wlen.com
Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
bgindependentmedia.org
Findlay woman dies in I-75 crash in Hancock County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly before 9 p.m. The call came in 8:54 p.m. The crash was located on I-75 near mile post 157 in Hancock County. Shelby Blue, 30, of Findlay, was entering...
One dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Monday. Toledo Police responded to an assist fire call just after 8 p.m. at a residence on Firethorne Drive in south Toledo. When police arrived, they were advised by Toledo Fire and Rescue there was one...
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
sent-trib.com
2 BG men cited for fighting
Two Bowling Green men have been cited for fighting. On Saturday at 3:16 a.m. while on routine patrol near City Lot 4 and Court Street, a Bowling Green police officer observed two men fighting. The officer initiated the cruiser’s overhead light and an air horn and both parties stopped fighting...
WBOY
Crews clean up wreckage after train derailment in Ohio
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WBOY) — Cleanup efforts continued Sunday after a train derailment above an underpass in Sandusky, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 8. The city said there were no known injuries on October 8 and that the train had been carrying paraffin wax, which had leaked out but did not pose any danger.
UPDATE: Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department. Also Tuesday, Kitto was...
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Family of slain Hillsdale County teenager frustrated with court process
It’s been a tough few months for Mary and Robert Flint. Their son was shot and killed in Somerset Center in late May, and now, frustration is growing over where the case stands.
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
13abc.com
Police identify suspect in death of 3-year-old child from Sylvania Township
Consignment shopping could be the way to go for the holiday season. The superheroes say this is a day they look forward to all year.
WTOL-TV
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
13abc.com
TPD: No suspects in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledoans are still trying to make sense of the violence that broke out just outside Whitmer’s football stadium Friday night. Shots were fired, leaving a 17-year-old Whitmer student, a 21-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female rushed to local hospitals. The victims were said to have...
